Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Specialists Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta for PS4 begins on August 3 at 10:30pm IST. While Activision or Treyarch is yet to officially comment on the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta download size, it has however, highlighted what Specialists you can play as when the beta goes live. Specialists are playable characters each with their own abilities, personality, and backstory. Since this is a beta designed to test the game in specific ways, Treyarch has stated it "will have gated progression caps as you level up through the multiplayer experience." This is what you need to know about each specialist.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta Specialists

Ruin - Special Issue Equipment: Grapple Gun – allows user to quickly grapple and zip to locations nearby. Special Issue Weaponry: Grav Slam – Kinetic device that delivers a lethal blast radius around the point of impact.

- Special Issue Equipment: Grapple Gun – allows user to quickly grapple and zip to locations nearby. Special Issue Weaponry: Grav Slam – Kinetic device that delivers a lethal blast radius around the point of impact. Seraph - Special Issue Equipment: Tac Deploy - deployable beacon that gives your teammates the ability to redeploy to the surrounding area. Special Issue Weaponry: Annihilator - massive high-caliber revolver that fires devastating rounds with increased bullet penetration.

- Special Issue Equipment: Tac Deploy - deployable beacon that gives your teammates the ability to redeploy to the surrounding area. Special Issue Weaponry: Annihilator - massive high-caliber revolver that fires devastating rounds with increased bullet penetration. Firebreak - Special Issue Equipment: Reactor Core - emits a damaging radiation field that wounds enemies and reduces their maximum health for a time and prevents healing. Special Issue Weaponry: Purifier - flamethrower that shoots a steady stream of flame, scorching enemies within close range.

- Special Issue Equipment: Reactor Core - emits a damaging radiation field that wounds enemies and reduces their maximum health for a time and prevents healing. Special Issue Weaponry: Purifier - flamethrower that shoots a steady stream of flame, scorching enemies within close range. Battery - Special Issue Equipment: Cluster Grenade - powerful explosive grenade that sticks to surfaces and releases sub-munitions upon detonation. Special Issue Weaponry: War Machine - high explosive grenade launcher.

- Special Issue Equipment: Cluster Grenade - powerful explosive grenade that sticks to surfaces and releases sub-munitions upon detonation. Special Issue Weaponry: War Machine - high explosive grenade launcher. Recon - Special Issue Equipment: Sensor Dart - reveals enemies within its proximity. Special Issue Weaponry: Vision Pulse - pulse the map to reveal all the enemies for yourself and teammates.

- Special Issue Equipment: Sensor Dart - reveals enemies within its proximity. Special Issue Weaponry: Vision Pulse - pulse the map to reveal all the enemies for yourself and teammates. Torque - Special Issue Equipment: Razor Wire - damages and slows enemies that attempt to cross it. Special Issue Weaponry: Barricade - reinforced cover for protection while securing objectives. Built in microwave field slows and damages enemies.

- Special Issue Equipment: Razor Wire - damages and slows enemies that attempt to cross it. Special Issue Weaponry: Barricade - reinforced cover for protection while securing objectives. Built in microwave field slows and damages enemies. Crash - Special Issue Equipment: Assault Pack - supplies ammo packs that provide bonus score for taking down enemies. Special Issue Weaponry: TAK-5 – heals and boosts max health for the user and their team.

- Special Issue Equipment: Assault Pack - supplies ammo packs that provide bonus score for taking down enemies. Special Issue Weaponry: TAK-5 – heals and boosts max health for the user and their team. Ajax - Special Issue Equipment: 9-Bang - tactical grenade that flashes and stuns. Can be cooked for multiple detonations. Special Issue Weaponry: Ballistic Shield - durable transforming defensive shield with a built-in machine pistol.

Special Issue Equipment: 9-Bang - tactical grenade that flashes and stuns. Can be cooked for multiple detonations. Special Issue Weaponry: Ballistic Shield - durable transforming defensive shield with a built-in machine pistol. Nomad - Special Issue Equipment: Mesh Mine - explosive traps that connect to create lethal tripwires. Special Issue Weaponry: K9-Unit - attack dog that can be commanded to follow you or patrol a designated location.

Special Issue Equipment: Mesh Mine - explosive traps that connect to create lethal tripwires. Special Issue Weaponry: K9-Unit - attack dog that can be commanded to follow you or patrol a designated location. Prophet - Special Issue Equipment: Seeker Shock Mine – a deployable tactical that hunts down enemies and shocks them with temporary paralysis. Special Issue Weaponry: Tempest - a tactical rifle that shoots electrically charged shock rounds to incapacitate enemies and any squad mates within their proximity.

