While the official Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta release date and start time is August 3 at 10:30pm IST, it seems that developer Treyarch has deployed Black Ops 4 beta servers early to ensure a smooth rollout. As of 6:30am IST on August 3, the studio has made the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PS4 beta playable. This is 16 hours prior to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta start time and release date announced. First reported by Call of Duty fan site, Charlie Intel, Gadgets 360 has verified that the game is indeed playable right now. We were able to get few rounds of Control in before filing this story, so the claims do check out. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta download size is around 30GB on PS4.

What this means is, if you've preloaded the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta on PS4, you can play it right now. Here are the multiplayer modes present in the beta.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 beta multiplayer modes

Control: signature new game mode designed to bring out the best of tactical Specialist gameplay.

Chaos Team Deathmatch: playlist that takes our ever-popular non-objective based game modes and adds a twist. The format here is 6 vs. 6, and allows two of each Specialist per team for chaotic fun. Includes Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed.

Capture Moshpit: this playlist combines our fast-paced favorite objective modes, Domination and Hardpoint, for palm-sweating action.

Search and Destroy: if you’re into slower-paced strategy, this one is for you. With new Specialist weapons and equipment, the tension is palpable.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Could Offer a Glimpse Into the Future of Gaming

Expect our impressions of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta on PS4 later in the day. It ends on August 6 at 10:30pm IST. If you pre-ordered Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on Xbox One, the beta starts on August 10 at 10:30pm IST and ends on August 13 at 10:30pm IST with PS4 players able to play it during this time as well. PC owners can play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta from August 10 at 10:30pm IST, while general access of open beta to those who have not pre-ordered the game on PC begins from August 11 at 10:30pm IST and ends on August 13 at 10:30pm IST.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.