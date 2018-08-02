Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Download Size May Vary By Region: Report

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta download size for PS4 may vary by region. According to Call of Duty fan site, Charlie Intel, multiple gamers have received access to preload the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta early. One user in France revealed his Black Ops 4 beta download size to be 33.8GB while another has had a 31.2GB download size. Safe to say, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta download size differs depending on your region, possibly due to language add-ons. Activision and Treyarch should announce the official Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta download size soon enough.

Keep in mind that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta preload time is 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on August 2. The Call of Duty Black Ops 4 beta starts from August 3 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) for PS4. It ends on August 6 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).

If you pre-ordered Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on Xbox One, the beta starts on August 10 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) and ends on August 13 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) with PS4 players able to play it during this time as well. PC owners can play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta from August 10 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST), while general access of open beta to those who have not pre-ordered the game on PC begins from August 11 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) and ends on August 13 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Could Offer a Glimpse Into the Future of Gaming

PS4 owners beta stats of the first beta carry over to the second one. Activision and Treyarch have also stated that there will be rewards for those who play the beta, and those rewards will be available in the final game at the October 12 launch:

Everyone who plays in the Private Beta will receive a Beta Calling Card to use in-game at the game’s launch on October 12.

Players who reach max rank in the Private MP Beta will receive a permanent unlock token to use on whatever item in MP they would like to unlock at the game’s launch on October 12.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.