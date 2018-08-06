If you've been playing the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta, you should not delete the download files. Reason being, Activision has confirmed that the same files will change into the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta when that's available later in September. Blackout is Call of Duty's take on the battle royale genre made popular by PUBG and Fortnite. It's a welcome move when you consider that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta download size is 30GB. This saves you another download because playing the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta gets you access to the Call of Duty: Blackout beta.

"We’ll have a separate Blackout Beta planned in September, and be sure to keep your Multiplayer Beta download on your system because that will later change into the Blackout Beta," a post on Activision's blog reads.

Previously, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 developer Treyarch stated that new gun mechanics such as predictive recoil, wherein each weapon has the same behaviour when fired, depending on the duration on which you pull the trigger or the number of successful shots pulled off, is a result of modes like Blackout.

"We’re really proud of what we’ve done with the weapons – the feel, the look, the tuning, and the balance. A lot of that has been helped out by experimentation in the different modes, including Blackout," Treyarch designer Tony Flame said in conversation with VG247.

Furthermore, some weapons now work on a ballistics system. What this means is bullets actually travel to the target rather than having an immediate impact with hitscan as they did in past games.

The Call of Duty Black Ops 4 beta started from August 3 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) for PS4. It ends on August 6 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). If you pre-ordered Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on Xbox One, the beta starts on August 10 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) and ends on August 13 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) with PS4 players able to play it during this time as well.

PC owners can play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta from August 10 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST), while general access of open beta to those who have not pre-ordered the game on PC begins from August 11 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) and ends on August 13 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.