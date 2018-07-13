NDTV Gadgets360.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Dates for PS4, PC, and Xbox One Announced

 
13 July 2018
Highlights

  • Black Ops 4 gets two betas
  • The first one is in August and is for its multiplayer
  • Blackout, the game's battle royale mode gets another one in September

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta dates for PS4, Xbox One, and PC have been revealed. Instead of a solitary beta event as is usually the case with Call of Duty games, there will be two betas. The first one is known as the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Private Multiplayer Beta that, as the name suggests, will be used by developer Treyarch to gauge the game's multiplayer modes that are not Blackout - the game's battle royale mode. Blackout gets its own beta a month later. With Activision having a marketing tie-up with Sony for the game, the betas will be on PS4 first and other platforms later. And yes, you'll need to pre-order the game if you want early access.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta date, start time, and end time

  • PS4 (Starts: August 3 at 10am PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am PT)
  • PS4 and Xbox One (Starts: August 10 at 10am PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am PT)
  • PC Beta Early Access (Starts: August 10 at 10am PT)
  • PC Open Beta (Starts: August 11 at 10am PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am PT)

At the moment there's no exact dates for the second beta just yet aside from Treyarch stating it would happen in September and on PS4 first.

In addition to this, all Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta participants will get a "unique, one-of-a-kind calling card that they can proudly display" according to Treyarch. Reaching maximum rank grants you a Permanent Unlock Token to apply to any piece of Create-a-Class content when the game comes out.

The Private Multiplayer Beta will feature fan-favorite game modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Search and Destroy, alongside a brand-new objective-based game mode, Control, which was designed to bring out the best of Black Ops 4 multiplayer gameplay.

If you're residing in India and want access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer beta, your best bet would be to pre-order the game digitally. At the time of filing this story the game hasn't been made available for pre-order at local retail just yet. That said, we've contacted Activision's distributor, World Wide CD ROM and will update this story if we hear from the company.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

