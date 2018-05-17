Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Confirmed

With an official gameplay reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 due shortly, it appears that much like recent games in the Call of Duty series, it would have a beta prior to release. This was discovered by members of the Black Ops 4 subreddit. Earlier in the day, going to the Call of Duty World War 2 beta code entry page and entering a false code, it would give an error message that asked users to go to a support page for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta.

While Activision seems to have fixed the error message by now, you can still access the aforementioned support page. Although a Call of Duty beta is all but expected, an official announcement now rather than say, E3 2018 or closer to release as we've seen from past titles can't be ruled out either. Thankfully we won't have to wait too long to find out.

Previously, the cover art for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 leaked before the official reveal for the game due on May 17. Ads on gaming website IGN have thrown up what appears to be the cover art for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 along with a pre-order button. A screenshot of the ad made its way to the Black Ops 4 subreddit where fans speculate what the game could eventually contain based on this image, gleaning possible hints to the timeline in which the game takes place or its rumoured battle royale mode. Black Ops 4's release date is October 12.

This follows a tweet from the Call of Duty account that shows off the PS4 Pro logo at the end of a six second teaser, suggesting at the continuation of Activision's marketing partnership with Sony for the Call of Duty games that stretches back to 2015's Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. Prior entries were marketed in collaboration with Microsoft for the Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.