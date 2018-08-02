Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta to Have Chaos Team Deathmatch Mode

In the run up to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta for PS4, Activision and Treyarch have revealed a new game mode that will be playable called Chaos Team Deathmatch Mode or Chaos TDM for short. The format is 6 vs. 6 with two of each Specialist per team. This playlist includes Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed modes. In other Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer modes, only one of each Specialist is allowed per team. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta start time is 10:30pm IST on August 3.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 beta multiplayer modes

Control: our signature new game mode designed to bring out the best of tactical Specialist gameplay.

Chaos Team Deathmatch: playlist that takes our ever-popular non-objective based game modes and adds a twist. The format here is 6 vs. 6, and allows two of each Specialist per team for chaotic fun. Includes Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed.

Capture Moshpit: this playlist combines our fast-paced favorite objective modes, Domination and Hardpoint, for palm-sweating action.

Search and Destroy: if you’re into slower-paced strategy, this one is for you. With new Specialist weapons and equipment, the tension is palpable.

Also, Treyarch also reiterated that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta is well... a beta.

"Black Ops 4 is very much still a work in progress.'Beta'means that we have a couple of months to go before the game is ready to launch, and we’re going to be doing a ton of fine-tuning, balancing, polishing, and even adding a few final features. Your input is super important throughout this process… know that it will have a huge impact on how we finish the game ahead of launch. We’ll be listening to your feedback, collecting your bug reports, and assessing the data that we’re capturing about the performance of gameplay content so that the game is as balanced as it can be at launch," a post from the developer reads.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta marks the first time Kill Confirmed and Search and Destroy is playable in Black Ops 4. Are you going to be playing the beta? Let us know in the comments.

