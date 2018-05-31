Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta in August: Report

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 might have a private beta in August across platforms, according to information on a listing on a retailer's website that has since been pulled. That would be in line with the beta for its predecessor, Black Ops 3.

The pre-order page for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on GameStop Germany mentioned a beta for a few hours before being redacted. First spotted by Charlie Intel, and still available via Google's cache services: "Anticipated launch of Private Beta is in August. The beta access codes will be sent shortly before the beta starts. Minimum duration of the beta: 3 days. Internet connection required."

Possibly alerted to the fact that neither developer Treyarch nor publisher Activision had made an official announcement, GameStop Germany has since changed it to say: "Availability and start date(s) of the beta on the respective platforms may change. For more details visit www.callofduty.com/beta. Minimum duration of the beta: 3 days. Limited time, as long as there are beta codes. Internet connection required. For the PC version, no codes are sent because no code is needed for playing."

Thanks to trailers, we know that the beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will have different start dates and times across platforms. Players on Sony's PS4 will be the first one to get it, though. As always, you'll need to pre-order the game to get access to the beta. If you buy digitally via PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, or Battle.net, you're automatically registered. If you buy a physical copy for PS4 or Xbox One, you'll get a beta code on your receipt or via email.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is out October 12.

