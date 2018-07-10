Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's battle royale mode known as Blackout may not support as many players as Fortnite, PUBG, or H1Z1. Traditional battle royale titles have support for upto 100 players. The Blackout mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may just support 60 according to a leaked screenshot of the game that found its way to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 subreddit. It also showed off a maximum party size of 12. This could mean one of Blackout's game types could have five teams of 12 duke it out similar to Fortnite's 20v20 or War in PUBG. However, this could change closer to launch or after launch given that this mode is still being tested and worked on at the moment.

Earlier, Activision lifted the lid on what you can expect from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's special editions. The multiplayer-only military shooter has three limited edition variants and two of them are available digital only, with a third that can only be obtained from specific retailers. They're referred to as the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe, Digital Deluxe Enhanced, and Pro Edition for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Pre-ordering them will net you access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta. Activision says they'll be out the same time the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 base game hits the shelves on October 12 this year.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 might have a private beta in August across platforms, according to information on a listing on a retailer's website that has since been pulled. That would be in line with the beta for its predecessor, Black Ops 3.

The pre-order page for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on GameStop Germany mentioned a beta for a few hours before being redacted. First spotted by Charlie Intel, and still available via Google's cache services: "Anticipated launch of Private Beta is in August. The beta access codes will be sent shortly before the beta starts. Minimum duration of the beta: 3 days. Internet connection required."

