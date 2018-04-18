Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 May Get a Battle Royale Mode

Earlier today, it was reported that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may not ship with a single-player campaign. Now it seems that the game will have a battle royale mode similar to Fortnite to make up for it. What's more is that it would be developed by Raven Software known for cult classic Singularity as well as downloadable content (DLC) across the Call of Duty series. It appears that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's single-player campaign was deemed "too out there" by Activision and cancelled.

"Raven Software has reportedly been tasked with adding a Battle Royale mode to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 to fill the content gap of no campaign," claims Call of Duty fan site Charlie Intel. In another post, it states that "Activision believed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s campaign was ‘too out there’ and ‘outlandish’ and cancelled it to let Treyarch focus on MP [multiplayer] and zombies."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Will Not Have a Single-Player Campaign: Report

A Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 4 battle royale mode should be no surprise considering how successful the genre has been this year with the likes of PUBG and Fortnite raking it in, it's no surprise that Activision wants a piece of the action. Though at the cost of a single-player campaign is truly bizarre.

Developer Treyarch seems to be focussing on multiplayer and zombies mode instead. According to a report from Polygon citing "sources with knowledge of the project’s status" Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be the first Call of Duty game to ship without a single-player campaign. While Activision hasn't commented on this other than to say that it will have more to say during the May 17 reveal for the game, it appears that the single-player campaign for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 wouldn't be completed in time. In fact, Treyarch believes Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's cooperative modes would be a decent replacement.

"One source said Treyarch has since focused Black Ops 4’s development on expanding multiplayer and the series’ popular Zombies mode. The source described an emphasis on cooperative modes as a potential stand-in for the typical single-player campaign experience," wrote Polygon's Chris Plante.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.