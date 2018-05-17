At the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 gameplay reveal, it was announced that the game will indeed have a battle royale mode. Called Blackout, it sports the biggest map in Call of Duty history. Developer Treyarch stated you will be able to play fan favourite characters from the Black Ops universe through varied locales. Furthermore, the company also confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will not have a single-player campaign, which got all of a single sentence mention towards the end of the event. Tragic considering most gamers in developing markets such as India where Call of Duty is absurdly popular don't have the bandwidth or connectivity necessary for a pure multiplayer experience.

"In Blackout, Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience, combining Black Ops signature combat and the biggest map in Call of Duty history. Play as fan favorite characters and battle through iconic settings from the Black Ops universe. It’s a collision course bringing together the worlds of Black Ops in an all-out survival and elimination experience featuring weapons; equipment; land, sea, and air vehicles; RC-XDs; traps; and even Zombies in an experience that is uniquely Black Ops. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available October 12, 2018. Pre-order at participating retailers on disc or digital download and get Private Beta Access," the description of the Blackout mode's trailer reads. You can check it out right here.

That said, it will be interesting to see if Activision release a new Call of Duty game next year given the amount of content it seems to have packed into Black Ops 4. And if so, would the same audience pony up for multiple multiplayer-only entries each year? We're not convinced that everyone has the time or energy to dedicate to several online and multiplayer-exclusive affairs considering the learning curve involved.

