Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Is Free for PS Plus Users

 
, 12 June 2018
At E3 2018 Sony announced that PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) users are getting an additional game this month in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. It wasn't announced as a part of the PS Plus games for June making it an extra and welcome addition for many a PS Plus user. With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 out later this year, it's a smart way for Sony and Activision to rope prospective consumers into the Black Ops universe. In addition to this, a host of remastered maps are coming to Black Ops 3 and Black Ops 4.

Considering that developer Treyarch has a record of supporting its games for an extended period of time, there's more than enough content to bother with such as additions to its critically acclaimed Zombies mode, receiving a ton of maps from previous Call of Duty games such as World at War and Black Ops.

For what it's worth, Black Ops 3 is perhaps the most comprehensive Call of Duty game we've played in years. Buoyed by fantastic visuals and a steady frame rate, it's a gorgeous game that is fun to play. Whether you're a veteran of the series or a newcomer, there's more than enough content to warrant checking out Black Ops 3. More so that its now free. Here are the other PlayStation Plus games for June.

PlayStation Plus Games for June 2018

  • Xcom 2 (PS4)
  • Trials Fusion (PS4)
  • Zombie Driver HD (PS3)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier (PS3)
  • Atomic Ninjas (PS Vita)
  • Squares (PS Vita)
