Call of Duty Mobile Game Announced for China

Not content with the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta this week, Activision announced its partnering with Tencent to bring a Call of Duty mobile game to China on Android. It will be a free-to-play first-person shooter that includes characters, maps, modes, and weapons across various games in the long-running Call of Duty series. Development duties will be handled by Tencent's mobile studio, Timi. No release date for the game has been announced yet, other than it being "scheduled to launch in the coming months."

"We’re working closely with one of Tencent’s top mobile studios, Timi, to develop a fun and original Call of Duty experience that delivers superb gameplay and mechanics to mobile players," said Rob Kostich, EVP and GM, Call of Duty. "Call of Duty has been the leading first person action experience around the globe for years* and seeing that come to life on the mobile platform has been really exciting. We can’t wait for fans to play."

"Tencent is thrilled to bring the No. 1 top-selling, console video game franchise globally eight of the last nine years to the millions of mobile game players in China," said Steven Ma, SVP, Tencent Holdings Limited. "We are bringing together a vast array of characters, content and modes from across this great franchise into a new Call of Duty mobile game tailored to meet the interests and play styles of mobile players in China. We look forward to revealing the title soon and releasing the game in China in a few months."

It will be interesting to see if Tencent's efforts on a Call of Duty mobile game make it outside the country. PUBG Mobile, which is also developed by a Tencent studio, Lightspeed and Quantum, has been a bright spot for the company, spawning a rabid following the world over.