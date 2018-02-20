Burnout Paradise Remastered Release Date Leaked

One of EA’s worst kept secrets, Burnout Paradise Remastered has a release date. According to retail banners spotted by eagle-eyed redditors, Burnout Paradise Remastered release date is March 16 for the PS4 and Xbox One.

This comes weeks after it was discovered that a remaster of the 2008 classic would hit Japan on the same day. March 16 appears to be the date for its global release as well.

Burnout Paradise was one of the first open-world games of last generation to garner mainstream appeal and was the last game in the Burnout series from series creator Criterion who since then have worked on EA franchises such as Need for Speed and Star Wars Battlefront. Burnout Paradise is playable on the Xbox One via backwards compatibility as well.

Since Burnout Paradise the racing game landscape has changed drastically with many more titles embracing open-world ethos along with high-speed hijinks such as The Crew and most notably, the Forza Horizon series.

Perhaps Burnout Paradise Remastered is EA’s way to test the waters before greenlighting a fully-fledged current-gen entry in the much loved series? We surely hope so. Though with the company working on new Need for Speed, FIFA, Battlefield, and the inevitable Star Wars Battlefront 3, it seems unlikely. Safe to say, it possibly exists as a quick cash grab, which is odd considering EA has said at the start of this generation that it has no plans to release remakes or remasters of its past titles.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition- Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.