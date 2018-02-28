After EA's announcement of a Burnout Paradise Remastered release date of March 16, Amazon India has listed the game for sale with a price for India. The Burnout Paradise Remastered India price for PS4 and Xbox One is Rs. 2,999. While the game costs $40 in the US and most games priced at $40 usually work out to Rs. 2,750, Burnout Paradise Remastered occupies a higher price in India.

That being said, the game should be available on time or as timely as possible. Amazon's track record with EA games is far from perfect. Tragic considering that all of EA's titles, be it FIFA 18, Need for Speed Payback, and even Burnout Paradise Remastered, are exclusive to Amazon India.

Here's Why You Can Buy FIFA and Other EA Games Only From Amazon India

Previously, EA confirmed that Burnout Paradise Remastered won't have micro-transactions and its original soundtrack would be unchanged.

Given how EA handled the debacle that was Star Wars Battlefront 2 and the legislation over loot boxes that followed in its wake, it’s only fair for gamers to be skeptical of what to expect from the company. And it’s not like we haven’t seen games remastered with micro-transactions. Activision’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered showed us that some publishers will go the extra mile to profit even further from a decade-old game.

Burnout Paradise Remastered is out on March 16 for the PS4 and Xbox One. A PC version is in the works for release at a yet to be announced date.

