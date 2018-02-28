Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Burnout Paradise Remastered India Price Revealed on Amazon

 
, 28 February 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Burnout Paradise Remastered India Price Revealed on Amazon

Highlights

  • Burnout Paradise Remastered is out in India on March 16
  • Its price is Rs. 2,999 for PS4 and Xbox One
  • A PC version is due at a yet to be announced date

After EA's announcement of a Burnout Paradise Remastered release date of March 16, Amazon India has listed the game for sale with a price for India. The Burnout Paradise Remastered India price for PS4 and Xbox One is Rs. 2,999. While the game costs $40 in the US and most games priced at $40 usually work out to Rs. 2,750, Burnout Paradise Remastered occupies a higher price in India.

That being said, the game should be available on time or as timely as possible. Amazon's track record with EA games is far from perfect. Tragic considering that all of EA's titles, be it FIFA 18, Need for Speed Payback, and even Burnout Paradise Remastered, are exclusive to Amazon India.

 

Here's Why You Can Buy FIFA and Other EA Games Only From Amazon India

Previously, EA confirmed that Burnout Paradise Remastered won't have micro-transactions and its original soundtrack would be unchanged.

Given how EA handled the debacle that was Star Wars Battlefront 2 and the legislation over loot boxes that followed in its wake, it’s only fair for gamers to be skeptical of what to expect from the company. And it’s not like we haven’t seen games remastered with micro-transactions. Activision’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered showed us that some publishers will go the extra mile to profit even further from a decade-old game.

Burnout Paradise Remastered is out on March 16 for the PS4 and Xbox One. A PC version is in the works for release at a yet to be announced date.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition- Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

For the latest smartphone launches by Samsung, Nokia, Sony, Asus, and other MWC 2018 announcements, visit our MWC hub.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon India, Burnout, Burnout Paradise Remastered, Burnout Paradise Remastered India Price, Burnout Paradise Remastered release date, EA, PS4, Xbox One
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition Origin Pre-Order to Get The Sims 4 Llama Suits and Plumbob
Burnout Paradise Remastered India Price Revealed on Amazon
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Jio Phone
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Leaked Images Show iPhone X-Like Notch
  2. Reliance Big TV Offers TV Channels Effectively for Free With New Offer
  3. WhatsApp's New Method to Help Reduce Spam Spotted in Testing
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ India Launch Set for March 6
  5. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Set to Launch In India at These Prices
  6. Amazon Music Finally Comes to India, No Longer Restricted to Echo Buyers
  7. TRAI Asks Aircel to Generate UPC to Facilitate Mobile Number Portability
  8. BSNL Rs. 399 Postpaid Plan With 30GB Data, Unlimited Calls Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Registrations Open via Airtel Online Store
  10. Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z vs Sony Xperia XZ2
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.