Bully 2 Might Be Rockstar's Next Game After Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games has reportedly begun casting for its next project, which might be a sequel to 2006’s Bully. That’s because the roles being cast are meant to be motion-capture performances with mainly teenagers and young people for “a new unannounced video game title with a leading UK games developer, shooting at Pinewood Studios” in London.

Fan site Rockstar Intel believes the UK developer in question is Rockstar Games, because it has seen some staff being involved with the listings. And it thinks the title is Bully 2, given the involvement of young actors and mo-cap. Moreover, some roles have a placeholder title such as “College Professors”. The first Bully was set in high school and it’s possible the sequel goes a step further. Lastly, there’s this note in the casting calls:

“Mild violence and profanity will be used in scenes with the young performer. The project itself is a thriller / drama and all scenes with the young performer will be handled with sensitivity.”

Given Rockstar Games has published new entries in Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series – the latter’s sequel is out later in October – it's possibly that the publisher would be interested in another Bully game. The original has gotten multiple remasters since being launched on PS2 in 2006, with a version for Xbox 360, Windows and Wii in 2008, a re-release on PS4 in 2016 and a port for Android and iOS later that year.

Bully 2 has been hinted at over the years, with the most recent leak being concept art that showed new characters and a run-down suburban home.

