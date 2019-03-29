Technology News
  Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Borderlands: The Pre Sequel, and Borderlands 2 Free Ultra HD Pack Download Available from April 3

29 March 2019
Borderlands ultra HD pack will be a free download for PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and PC

Highlights

  • PC and Xbox One X owners can download them separately per title
  • PS4 Pro owners have to download them in their entirety
  • HDR support is included as well

At the Borderlands 3 reveal event, Gearbox Software revealed that Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection players on PC, PS4 Pro, and Xbox One X will get a free ultra HD pack next week. From April 3, owners of these games for the aforementioned platforms will be able to download this update which also brings HDR too. The PS4 Pro pack will be available as downloadable content on the PS Store product page for Borderlands: The Handsome Collection while PC and Xbox One X players have the option to download the texture pack for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 2 separately.

Visual improvements related to this ultra HD pack will be present automatically rather than forcing users to fiddle with in-game menus.

PS4 Pro and Xbox One X Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Ultra HD pack features

  • 4K ultra HD resolution and HDR for Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro players
  • Remastered 4K environment textures, including geometry and skyboxes
  • Remastered 4K characters and vehicles
  • Updated weapon meshes and textures
  • Re-encoded 4K Cinematics
  • Improved anti-aliasing, including improved edge line implementation
    • This includes improved ink line definition and framing/outline around character models
  • Higher resolution dynamic shadows
    • Improved quality and smoothness of shadows, especially during movement

Borderlands 2 and Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture Pack PC features

  • Remastered 4K environment textures, including geometry and skyboxes
  • Remastered 4K characters and vehicles
  • Remastered 4K weapon meshes and textures
  • Improved anti-aliasing, including improved edge line implementation
    • This includes improved ink line definition and framing/outline around character models
  • Higher resolution dynamic shadows
    • Improved quality and smoothness of shadows, especially during movement
  • Improved Screen Space Ambient Occlusion
    • An improved SSAO method for more realistic ambient lighting

Comments

Further reading: Borderlands 3, Borderlands 2, Borderlands The Handsome Collection, Borderlands The Pre Sequel, PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, PC games, PC gaming
