At the Borderlands 3 reveal event, Gearbox Software revealed that Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection players on PC, PS4 Pro, and Xbox One X will get a free ultra HD pack next week. From April 3, owners of these games for the aforementioned platforms will be able to download this update which also brings HDR too. The PS4 Pro pack will be available as downloadable content on the PS Store product page for Borderlands: The Handsome Collection while PC and Xbox One X players have the option to download the texture pack for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 2 separately.

Visual improvements related to this ultra HD pack will be present automatically rather than forcing users to fiddle with in-game menus.

PS4 Pro and Xbox One X Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Ultra HD pack features

4K ultra HD resolution and HDR for Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro players

Remastered 4K environment textures, including geometry and skyboxes

Remastered 4K characters and vehicles

Updated weapon meshes and textures

Re-encoded 4K Cinematics

Improved anti-aliasing, including improved edge line implementation This includes improved ink line definition and framing/outline around character models

Higher resolution dynamic shadows Improved quality and smoothness of shadows, especially during movement



Borderlands 2 and Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture Pack PC features

Remastered 4K environment textures, including geometry and skyboxes

Remastered 4K characters and vehicles

Remastered 4K weapon meshes and textures

Improved anti-aliasing, including improved edge line implementation This includes improved ink line definition and framing/outline around character models

Higher resolution dynamic shadows Improved quality and smoothness of shadows, especially during movement

Improved Screen Space Ambient Occlusion An improved SSAO method for more realistic ambient lighting



