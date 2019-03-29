Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Revealed for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, a remaster of the very first Borderlands game released for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC was revealed by Gearbox Software at PAX East 2019. It won't just support 4K resolution and HDR. Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition will also get a host of quality of life improvements such as a mini-map for improved navigation, the ability to auto-pick up items, new weapons, and improved boss encounters. The Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition release date is April 3 and will include all previously released DLC as well. Those who bought the original Borderlands get it as a free upgrade.

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - what's new and improved

More Firepower (new) : A new set of six named, custom-skinned Legendary weapons make the base game's arsenal even deeper. Beat bosses or gather Golden Keys for a chance to collect ‘em all.

: A new set of six named, custom-skinned Legendary weapons make the base game's arsenal even deeper. Beat bosses or gather Golden Keys for a chance to collect ‘em all. Badder Boss Battle (improved) : In direct response to fan feedback, the campaign's final boss encounter has been adjusted to be more engaging, challenging, and rewarding.

: In direct response to fan feedback, the campaign's final boss encounter has been adjusted to be more engaging, challenging, and rewarding. Cosmetic Customization (new) : For the first time, you will be able to customize your Vault Hunter beyond simply selecting a color scheme. Each of the four available characters has five brand new cosmetic heads unlocked and equippable right from the start of the game.

: For the first time, you will be able to customize your Vault Hunter beyond simply selecting a color scheme. Each of the four available characters has five brand new cosmetic heads unlocked and equippable right from the start of the game. All DLC: Zombie Island of Doctor Ned, Mad Moxxi's Underdome Riot, the Secret Armory of General Knoxx, and Claptrap's New Robot Revolution.

And if you played Borderlands 2 or The Pre-Sequel, you'll get 75 free golden keys and random weapons to be used with your first new character.

