Technology News

Borderlands 3 Teased, Official Announcement Expected on March 28

, 13 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Borderlands 3 Teased, Official Announcement Expected on March 28

Borderlands 2 was originally launched seven years back.

Highlights

  • Gearbox Software recently teased Borderlands 3 in a Twitter post
  • It's expected to be announced at PAX East on March 28
  • No other details have been revealed at this point

It's been too long since we got a true Borderlands sequel. Since Borderlands 2 originally released back in 2012, we've gotten a 'Pre-Sequel', a Handsome Collection (a compilation for the current generation of consoles), Borderlands 2 VR, and also a Telltale games spin-off - Tales From the Borderlands. Now thanks to a new teaser tweet from the franchise's developer Gearbox Software, it seems that there's a Borderlands 3 that we may be revealed as early as March 28 at PAX East.

The teaser is admittedly quite cryptic, but signs pointing to the reveal are all there. It's a cell-shaded picture that says March 28, Boston MA - which is the date and location of Pax East this year. Further, the cell-shaded art is straight out of the art-style used in Borderlands games. There's also a 3 hidden above the sign that could be an indication that the game we expect to see is Borderlands 3.

What remains to be see is whether the game will be scheduled for a 2019 release or later. The tweet does indicate a similar art style to what was used in the previous games, but it remains to be seen what visual enhancements will be present in the new game.

The Borderlands series of games have been fan favourites because of their witty writing, high-loot driven action-RPG gameplay, and the unique weapon modding ability. We can safely expect these features to return but the big question is what else will Gearbox add in the new game to keep things fresh in 2019. We'll have to wait till March 28 to find out.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Borderlands 3, Gearbox Software, PAX East
Gagan Gupta Video and social media junkie. Enjoys gaming almost as much as caffeine. More
Amazon's Alexa Has 80,000 Apps and No Runaway Hit
EU's Top Competition Cop Says Amazon Probe in 'Quite Advanced' Stage
Pricee
Borderlands 3 Teased, Official Announcement Expected on March 28
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  2. Huawei Watch GT With 2-Week Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Stan Lee Cameos in Endgame, Spider-Man Sequel Might Be His Last
  4. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  5. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Leaked
  6. Google Brings YouTube Music, Premium Subscription Services to India
  7. Mi TV 4 Pro 55-Inch Model Price in India Slashed
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 Beta Update Out Now: Here's What's New
  9. Skullcandy Push Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A10 Goes on Sale in India [Update]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.