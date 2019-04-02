Technology News

Borderlands 3 Release Date Leaked, May Be Epic Games Store Exclusive

02 April 2019
Borderlands 3 Release Date Leaked, May Be Epic Games Store Exclusive

Borderlands 3 release date could be September 13

Highlights

  • Borderlands 3 could release on September 13, 2019
  • Borderlands 3 on PC may be exclusive to Epic Games Store
  • More details are expected on April 3

The Borderlands 3 official Twitter account appears to have leaked the release date of the game. According to the now deleted tweet, Borderlands 3 release date is September 13, 2019. As far as Borderlands 3 leaks go, this one is about as credible as it gets given that the official Twitter account revealed this bit of information. The same account also tweeted a video that had the Epic Games Store logo at the bottom, which most likely means that Borderlands 3 will be exclusive to Epic Games Store on PC. Epic Games Store exclusives have been polarising among the PC gaming community.

The deleted tweet can be seen at the Internet Archive, spotted by @Wario64 on Twitter. This Twitter user has also shared the deleted promotional video that the official Borderlands Twitter handle had posted. The six-second teaser video doesn't show much apart from the fact that Borderlands 3 will feature lots of guns, which has been a series staple so far.

The tweet was posted on April 1, which led to some speculation on Twitter about it being an April Fool's Day joke. However, this is unlikely to be a joke given that more details on Borderlands 3 are expected on April 3.

Borderlands 3 was announced at PAX East 2019 last week where we got a lot of details about the game. The most important bit possibly was that Borderlands 3 will not feature a battle royale mode.

Borderlands 3 is a cel-shaded first-person shooter and as the name suggest, the third game in the series. The first two Borderlands games attracted a large fan following, which is why Borderlands 3 being Epic Games Store exclusive on PC could lead to some discontent. However, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford doesn't think there's anything wrong with being exclusive to Epic Games Store and it appears that people will not get to buy this game on Steam at least at launch.

Comments

Further reading: Borderlands 3, Gearbox, Epic Games Store
Borderlands 3 Release Date Leaked, May Be Epic Games Store Exclusive
