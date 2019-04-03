Borderlands 3 Release Date Confirmed, PC Version Exclusive to Epic Games Store

The Borderlands 3 release date is September 13, 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. What's more is, developer Gearbox confirmed that the PC version of Borderlands 3 is exclusive to the Epic Games Store for a six month period. After this, Borderlands 3 will be available on platforms like Steam. Furthermore, the company has plans for a gameplay reveal event on May 1. Pre-ordering the game now nets you a gold weapon skins pack. If you want the game on Steam however, you'll be locked out until April 2020.

"The PC gaming community has been an important part of the success of the Borderlands series, and we are excited to be partnering with Epic who recognise its worldwide popularity and share in our commitment to bring 'Borderlands 3' to this rapidly expanding audience," said 2K president David Ismailer in a prepared statement. "Our mission, in addition to delivering the most engaging and captivating entertainment experiences, is to embrace new distribution platforms that will contribute to our effort to grow the audience for ‘Borderlands 3'."

In addition to this, the Borderlands 3 editions have been listed for pre-order internationally. Considering the poor response to Borderlands 2 in India, we won't be surprised to see pre-orders go live after May 1.

Borderlands 3 editions

The Borderlands 3 Standard Edition

Base game

Pre-order bonus: Gold weapon skins and weapon trinket.

The Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition

Base game and bonus digital content:

Retro Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head and skin, Echo Device skin, weapon skin

Neon Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head and skin, Echo Device skin, weapon trinket

Gearbox Cosmetic Pack: weapon skin, weapon trinket

Toy Box Weapon Pack: Two toy guns, toy grenade mod, weapon trinket, XP, and Loot Drop Boost Mods

Pre-order bonus: Gold weapon skins and weapon trinket

The Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition

Base game

All digital content and pre-order bonus of the Deluxe Edition

Borderlands 3 Season Pass.

The Borderlands 3 Diamond Loot Chest Collector's Edition

Base game

All bonus digital content and pre-order bonus of the Super Deluxe Edition

Season Pass

Diamond Loot Chest Replica with functional retractable lid

Ten 3-inch tall Borderlands 3 character figurines including the four Vault Hunters and Calypso Twins

Sanctuary 3 snap model ship and stand.

Four Vault Key keychains

Cloth galaxy map

Five character art lithographs of the Vault Hunters and Calypso Twins

Borderlands 3 Steelbook case

Earlier in the week, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford was evasive when asked about the possibility of the PC version of the game being exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

"2K/Take Two has exclusive publishing rights for Borderlands 3 and makes all decisions regarding price-points, territories, distribution and platform partnerships. Please direct all inquiries regarding any of those topics to 2K. We are *just* the talent," he tweeted.

This was followed up with him suggesting it might have a limited period of exclusivity.

"As a customer, I'm happy to shop in different stores - already do! I've bought games from Xbox, Playstation, Switch, Steam, Origin, GOG, Humble, Uplay, Epic and other stores. To me, exclusives are fine when they come w/ advantages and when they are short – say, six months," he said.

Finally he hinted that Borderlands 3 may have cross-platform support.

"For what it's worth, 2K's decisions aside, myself and the team at Gearbox have a very keen interest in cross-platform play. We believe multi-platform support is a pre-requisite and Epic's leadership with cross platform support is helpful to our interests there."

