  Borderlands 3 Editions, Cover Art, and Season Pass Leaked Before Release Date Reveal

Borderlands 3 Editions, Cover Art, and Season Pass Leaked Before Release Date Reveal

03 April 2019
Borderlands 3 will be offered in four editions

Highlights

There are four editions for Borderlands 3 game

The Borderlands 3 PC version may be exclusive to the Epic Games Store

It will have cross-platform play

With Borderlands 3's impending release date reveal as well as suggested Epic Games Store exclusivity on PC, it appears that the Borderlands 3 cover art, editions, and season pass has leaked. Much like the last two games, the box art features a Psycho enemy. And unlike the last three games, it doesn't have them making finger guns. Rather, the pose is reminiscent of an ascetic with three fingers up indicating it's the third mainline entry in the series. In addition to this, there's a Borderlands 3 Diamond Loot Chest Collector's Edition whose contents are as follows.

Borderlands 3 Diamond Loot Chest Collector's Edition contents

  • Diamond loot chest replica
  • Sanctuary 3 snap model
  • 10 character figurines
  • Five character art lithographs
  • Four vault key keychains
  • Cloth map of the galaxy
  • Borderlands 3 game
  • Steelbook case
  • Season pass
  • Deluxe bonus content
  • Gold weapon skins pack

Borderlands 3 editions

  • Standard
  • Deluxe
  • Super Deluxe
  • Diamond Loot Chest Collector's

So far there's no confirmation as to what Borderlands 3's season pass entails. Safe to say it would be story-driven content if past games are any indication. Earlier in the week, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford was evasive when asked about the possibility of the PC version of the game being exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Borderlands 3 Finally Announced at PAX East 2019: Everything We Know So Far

"2K/Take Two has exclusive publishing rights for Borderlands 3 and makes all decisions regarding price-points, territories, distribution and platform partnerships. Please direct all inquiries regarding any of those topics to 2K. We are *just* the talent," he tweeted.

This was followed up with him suggesting it might have a limited period of exclusivity.

"As a customer, I'm happy to shop in different stores - already do! I've bought games from Xbox, Playstation, Switch, Steam, Origin, GOG, Humble, Uplay, Epic and other stores. To me, exclusives are fine when they come w/ advantages and when they are short – say, six months," he said.

Borderlands 3 Release Date Leaked, May Be Epic Games Store Exclusive

Finally he hinted that Borderlands 3 may have cross-platform support.

"For what it's worth, 2K's decisions aside, myself and the team at Gearbox have a very keen interest in cross-platform play. We believe multi-platform support is a pre-requisite and Epic's leadership with cross platform support is helpful to our interests there."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: Borderlands 3, Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, Borderlands 3 Diamond Loot Chest Collectors Edition, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming
