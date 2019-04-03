With Borderlands 3's impending release date reveal as well as suggested Epic Games Store exclusivity on PC, it appears that the Borderlands 3 cover art, editions, and season pass has leaked. Much like the last two games, the box art features a Psycho enemy. And unlike the last three games, it doesn't have them making finger guns. Rather, the pose is reminiscent of an ascetic with three fingers up indicating it's the third mainline entry in the series. In addition to this, there's a Borderlands 3 Diamond Loot Chest Collector's Edition whose contents are as follows.

Borderlands 3 Diamond Loot Chest Collector's Edition contents

Diamond loot chest replica

Sanctuary 3 snap model

10 character figurines

Five character art lithographs

Four vault key keychains

Cloth map of the galaxy

Borderlands 3 game

Steelbook case

Season pass

Deluxe bonus content

Gold weapon skins pack

Borderlands 3 editions

Standard

Deluxe

Super Deluxe

Diamond Loot Chest Collector's

So far there's no confirmation as to what Borderlands 3's season pass entails. Safe to say it would be story-driven content if past games are any indication. Earlier in the week, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford was evasive when asked about the possibility of the PC version of the game being exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

"2K/Take Two has exclusive publishing rights for Borderlands 3 and makes all decisions regarding price-points, territories, distribution and platform partnerships. Please direct all inquiries regarding any of those topics to 2K. We are *just* the talent," he tweeted.

This was followed up with him suggesting it might have a limited period of exclusivity.

"As a customer, I'm happy to shop in different stores - already do! I've bought games from Xbox, Playstation, Switch, Steam, Origin, GOG, Humble, Uplay, Epic and other stores. To me, exclusives are fine when they come w/ advantages and when they are short – say, six months," he said.

Finally he hinted that Borderlands 3 may have cross-platform support.

"For what it's worth, 2K's decisions aside, myself and the team at Gearbox have a very keen interest in cross-platform play. We believe multi-platform support is a pre-requisite and Epic's leadership with cross platform support is helpful to our interests there."

