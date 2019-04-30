Technology News

Borderlands 3 Gameplay Leaked via Gearbox Twitch Account

Borderlands 3 gameplay leak shows off new UI, stats, and more.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 15:41 IST
With the Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal date is May 1 but has leaked early

Highlights
  • Borderlands 3 release date is September 13
  • Leaked footage suggests some commonalities with Destiny
  • Character voices have changed too

With the Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal slated for May 1, it appears that developer Gearbox may have pulled the trigger early on what we can expect. The studio's Twitch account accidentally uploaded footage from the game which was spotted and re-uploaded to Streamable. And while this link is inaccessible right now, that wasn't before the eagle-eyed members of popular gaming forum ResetEra were able to glean Borderlands 3 gameplay details. Apparently Borderlands 3 has a new UI, new voice for series staple Claptrap, handling stats for guns, and much more.

Borderlands 3 gameplay leak

  • Loot now has item scores (observers speculate that it might be similar to Destiny's light levels)
  • Guns have a handling stat now
  • Amara's siren tattoos are orange in this clip, not blue (possibly changing with her action skill)
  • Grenades have symbols that reflect how they work
  • New UI
  • New Claptrap voice
  • Looks like they're going with the same scaling from The Pre-Sequel instead of Borderlands 2 
  • Weapon manufacturer chests across the board
  • Handsome Jack is on a poster in the background
  • Challenges are back
  • Quest tracker

You can check out all the details here. If you're looking to pre-order Borderlands 3, here's what you need to know.

Borderlands 3 editions and prices for India

The Borderlands 3 Standard Edition (Rs. 3,999 for PS4 and Xbox One, Rs. 3,100 for PC)

  • Base game
  • Pre-order bonus: Gold weapon skins and weapon trinket.

The Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition (Rs. 5,300 for PS4 and Xbox One, Rs. 4,140 for PC)

  • Base game and bonus digital content:
  • Retro Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head and skin, Echo Device skin, weapon skin
  • Neon Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head and skin, Echo Device skin, weapon trinket
  • Gearbox Cosmetic Pack: weapon skin, weapon trinket
  • Toy Box Weapon Pack: Two toy guns, toy grenade mod, weapon trinket, XP, and Loot Drop Boost Mods
  • Pre-order bonus: Gold weapon skins and weapon trinket

The Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition (Rs. 6,400 for PS4 and Xbox One, Rs. 5,177 for PC)

  • Base game
  • All digital content and pre-order bonus of the Deluxe Edition
  • Borderlands 3 Season Pass

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Borderlands 3
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
