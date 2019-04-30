Borderlands 3 Gameplay Leaked via Gearbox Twitch Account

With the Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal slated for May 1, it appears that developer Gearbox may have pulled the trigger early on what we can expect. The studio's Twitch account accidentally uploaded footage from the game which was spotted and re-uploaded to Streamable. And while this link is inaccessible right now, that wasn't before the eagle-eyed members of popular gaming forum ResetEra were able to glean Borderlands 3 gameplay details. Apparently Borderlands 3 has a new UI, new voice for series staple Claptrap, handling stats for guns, and much more.

Borderlands 3 gameplay leak

Loot now has item scores (observers speculate that it might be similar to Destiny's light levels)

Guns have a handling stat now

Amara's siren tattoos are orange in this clip, not blue (possibly changing with her action skill)

Grenades have symbols that reflect how they work

New UI

New Claptrap voice

Looks like they're going with the same scaling from The Pre-Sequel instead of Borderlands 2

Weapon manufacturer chests across the board

Handsome Jack is on a poster in the background

Challenges are back

Quest tracker

You can check out all the details here. If you're looking to pre-order Borderlands 3, here's what you need to know.

Borderlands 3 editions and prices for India

The Borderlands 3 Standard Edition (Rs. 3,999 for PS4 and Xbox One, Rs. 3,100 for PC)

Base game

Pre-order bonus: Gold weapon skins and weapon trinket.

The Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition (Rs. 5,300 for PS4 and Xbox One, Rs. 4,140 for PC)

Base game and bonus digital content:

Retro Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head and skin, Echo Device skin, weapon skin

Neon Cosmetic Pack: Vault Hunter head and skin, Echo Device skin, weapon trinket

Gearbox Cosmetic Pack: weapon skin, weapon trinket

Toy Box Weapon Pack: Two toy guns, toy grenade mod, weapon trinket, XP, and Loot Drop Boost Mods

Pre-order bonus: Gold weapon skins and weapon trinket

The Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition (Rs. 6,400 for PS4 and Xbox One, Rs. 5,177 for PC)

Base game

All digital content and pre-order bonus of the Deluxe Edition

Borderlands 3 Season Pass

