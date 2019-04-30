Borderlands 3 Gameplay Leaked via Gearbox Twitch Account

Google Pixel 3a Could Be a Game Changer but Only if the Price Is Right
With the Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal slated for May 1, it appears that developer Gearbox may have pulled the trigger early on what we can expect. The studio's Twitch account accidentally uploaded footage from the game which was spotted and re-uploaded to Streamable. And while this link is inaccessible right now, that wasn't before the eagle-eyed members of popular gaming forum ResetEra were able to glean Borderlands 3 gameplay details. Apparently Borderlands 3 has a new UI, new voice for series staple Claptrap, handling stats for guns, and much more.
You can check out all the details here. If you're looking to pre-order Borderlands 3, here's what you need to know.
The Borderlands 3 Standard Edition (Rs. 3,999 for PS4 and Xbox One, Rs. 3,100 for PC)
The Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition (Rs. 5,300 for PS4 and Xbox One, Rs. 4,140 for PC)
The Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition (Rs. 6,400 for PS4 and Xbox One, Rs. 5,177 for PC)
