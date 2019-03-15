Looter shooter Borderlands 3 has been teased by developer Gearbox over the week, with a potential reveal slated for March 28 which may take place at Penny Arcade Expo East (PAX East). In the run up to this, Borderlands fans came across a tweet from Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford that said he was "excited to support the Epic Games Store." Some of them felt this to be a hint that Borderlands 3 on PC would be exclusive to the Epic Games Store and asked Pitchford if this was the case. And his response raised more questions than answers.

"What's wrong with that? A PC is a PC - who cares which store you get your games from? I'm just curious to learn the mind-set. I am a customer on lots of different PC platforms," tweeted Pitchford.

It will be interesting to see what happens when the game is eventually announced. Epic Games has shown an appetite to snag big budget PC games such as Metro Exodus and The Division 2 away from Steam and while Borderlands 2 continues to be played by plenty on Steam, Gearbox isn't one to walk away from a deal with Epic.

That said, been too long since we got a true Borderlands sequel. Since Borderlands 2 originally released back in 2012, we've gotten a 'Pre-Sequel', a Handsome Collection (a compilation for the current generation of consoles), Borderlands 2 VR, and also a Telltale games spin-off - Tales From the Borderlands. Now thanks to a new teaser tweet from the franchise's developer Gearbox Software, it seems that there's a Borderlands 3 that we may be revealed as early as March 28 at PAX East.

The teaser is admittedly quite cryptic, but signs pointing to the reveal are all there. It's a cell-shaded picture that says March 28, Boston MA - which is the date and location of Pax East this year. Further, the cell-shaded art is straight out of the art-style used in Borderlands games. There's also a 3 hidden above the sign that could be an indication that the game we expect to see is Borderlands 3.

