Borderlands 3 Details Leaked Days Before Its Official Unveiling

With looter shooter Borderlands 3 all but expected at PAX East thanks to developer Gearbox's numerous hints over the month, it appears that details regarding its gameplay, characters, classes, and story have been made public. While we're just a day away from an official Borderlands 3 reveal, that hasn't stopped leaks from emerging. A new leak on 4chan (via popular gaming forum ResetEra) has spilled quite a lot of beans about the highly anticipated cel-shaded action-RPG. No platforms have been suggested just yet, but safe to say it would be on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC (potentially on the Epic Games Store and Steam). While a Nintendo Switch release would be welcome, it will be interesting to see if Gearbox would want to deal with its limitations for a game like Borderlands 3.

Of course, considering that the source is a bit dubious, it should all be taken with a pinch of salt. Especially since we're just a day away from all the official details. Still, if you want to dabble in speculation (and potential spoilers), do read on.

Borderlands 3 gameplay and classes

Four new vault hunters

Abilities have been reworked, everyone now has multiple action skills instead of one

Flak the Beastmaster is a homeless-looking android. He can summon multiple creatures to help him fight. The AI for this is what delayed announcement last October. So hopefully it's fixed now.

The female seen in the UE4 demo last year is a Valdof character who is the gunner class. She can summon a bear mech on which other players can ride. Summons the mech like in Titanfall. No word on how this works indoors.

The older male is like Batman. He's the stealth/assassin character. He's rich and uses gadgets for his action skills.

There's a black female Siren character. She's melee oriented like Brick was. She will have several siren abilities like phase-lock, phase-shift, and a ground pound skill.

NPCs can revive you now if you're close enough and go into FFYL (fight for your life, a mechanic in the series that allowed players to continue if they kill an enemy who downed them)

Guns are reworked. You'll have changeable gun parts of various rarities/stats. You'll be able to alter the type of gun, the firing rate, the reload speed, the stability, and element as you find new parts.

All elements returning except Slag, Laser, and Ice. New elements are rumoured and the only lead says "nuclear" is one of them.

Borderlands 3 story and location

Takes place 5 years after the end of Borderlands 2/Borderlands The Pre-Sequel.

Tannis is not what she seems.

AI Jack may be back, but he's not the villain.

Rhys is back as CEO of Atlas. Atlas is back as a manufacturer. Gorty is back to help the player find multiple vaults in the game. Not just one vault this time. Tina is back as an adult. No word on the others but you can expect cameos from everyone like in Borderlands 2.

Writing is more like Borderlands 1 than Borderlands 2.

The bad guys are The Calypso Twins. One is a female siren (as only females can be sirens) and the other is a male who somehow has siren powers. Either he figured out a way to give anyone siren powers or the bond between twins allows him to share his sister's powers. They're rumored to be ex-Atlas employees.

The Calypso twins rule The Children of the Vault, a cult mob that will replace Bandits/Scavs as the default human mob.

They will have their own weapon brand.

All brands returning except Bandit/Scav.

You'll start on Pandora but leave shortly into the game on Sanctuary 3, the Crimson Raider's ship. It will be the hub for multiple planet locations.

We're going to Promethea.

Like we mentioned above, all this information may not be necessarily accurate. But it's understandable that fans would like to know more about the franchise since it's been seven years since a proper sequel in the series. Borderlands 2 originally released back in 2012, we've gotten a 'Pre-Sequel', a Handsome Collection (a compilation for the current generation of consoles), Borderlands 2 VR, and also a Telltale games spin-off - Tales From the Borderlands.

Gearbox has officially teased a new Borderlands game, and we'll have more information as everything is revealed at PAX East on March 28.

