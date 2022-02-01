Technology News
BOE Showcases 27-Inch Gaming Monitor With 500Hz Refresh Rate: Report

The BOE monitor uses special oxide semiconductor display technology.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 February 2022 17:43 IST
Photo Credit: MyDrivers

BOE monitor mass production may take some time

Highlights
  • BOE monitor has an 8-lane DisplayPort output
  • It offers has a 1ms response time
  • The price on the BOE monitor is not known yet

BOE Technology has showcased a 27-inch full-HD gaming monitor that offers a whopping 500Hz refresh rate, as per a report. The monitor is said to offer support for 8-Lane eDP (DisplayPort) output, true 8bit colour output, and a 1ms response time. The monitor does not use OLED technology but, instead, uses a special oxide semiconductor display technology that BOE claims to have developed. Currently, gaming monitors with up to 144Hz refresh rate are in demand and some companies offer displays with refresh rates up to 360Hz.

As per a report by MyDrivers, the BOE monitor also has an integrated gate drive circuit embedded in the array substrate and a thin film optical model with high transmittance for improved performance (translated from Chinese). The price of the monitor with a unprecedented 500Hz refresh rate is not announced yet, and its mass production is expected to take some time. Furthermore, the feasibility and usability of such high-end monitors in current times could be limited. A separate report by MyDrivers says that it is too difficult for the current games to run at 500 frames per second (fps).

Game titles like CS:GO, for instance, maxes out 360fps at 1440p with Intel's Core i9-12900K and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. The game got a maximum 343fps at full-HD resolution, according to the report, which also pointed out that running a game on such a high frame rate requires too much power, which could be possible to achieve after “another generation or two of upgrades”. In fact, as per a list by Nvidia, barring one, the maximum refresh rate supported by a G-Sync gaming monitor at full-HD resolution is 360Hz. Only the Asus PG27AQN 27-inch QHD supports 360Hz refresh rate at the moment.

BOE Monitor, BOE
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
