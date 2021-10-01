Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • BlueStacks X Cloud Gaming Service That Lets You Play Free Android Mobile Games on Any Device Launched in India

BlueStacks X Cloud Gaming Service That Lets You Play Free Android Mobile Games on Any Device Launched in India

BlueStacks X says it has 200 games but only 14 are currently playable on the website.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 October 2021 15:03 IST
BlueStacks X Cloud Gaming Service That Lets You Play Free Android Mobile Games on Any Device Launched in India

Photo Credit: BlueStacks

BlueStacks X will be available on multiple platforms across PC, smartphones, and Raspberry Pi

Highlights
  • BlueStacks X is available on browsers in 14 countries
  • It is powered by a hybrid cloud technology
  • Company claims to be first in world to offer cloud-based mobile games

BlueStacks X, a cloud-based game streaming service for mobile games, was launched in India on Friday as a beta test. The cloud gaming service will be available on multiple platforms across computers, smartphones, and Raspberry Pi devices. It is claimed to be the world's first cloud-based game streaming service for mobile phones and offers free game streaming via compatible Web browsers across platforms. BlueStacks X is powered by a hybrid cloud technology and the company says it currently hosts more than 200 games with many games being added each week.

The new cloud-based game streaming service, BlueStacks X, has launched as a beta test in India and is also live in 13 other countries. The service can be accessed on a Web browser on Android, Chrome OS, iOS, Linux, macOS, Raspberry Pi, Windows 10, and Windows 11 devices. BlueStacks X can also be used by BlueStacks App Player users. It will host more than 200 games and new games will be added on a weekly basis, as per the company. Currently, the games belong to role-playing games (RPG) and strategy genres with new genres promised to be added over time.

There are 14 games listed on the BlueStacks X website that are currently playable. These include Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars, Traffic Puzzle - Match 3 Game, RAID: Shadow Legends, Dragonscapes Adventure, Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, Star Conflict Heroes, Pop Slots, Guild of Heroes: Epic Dark Fantasy, Dynasty Scrolls, MU Origin 2 Webzen, Evony: The King's Return, and War Robots.

Players are also eligible for a special giveaway offer by BlueStacks. A tweet by the company mentions that five winners will get a chance to win a $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700) Google Play store card if they play a free game and share a screenshot of the gameplay.

BlueStacks X is powered by a hybrid cloud technology that is built in collaboration with BlueStacks' sister company — now.gg. Using the technology, the company says it can "offload parts of compute and graphics rendering to the endpoints", which reduces cloud costs and give users a free service — supported by ads.

Commenting on BlueStacks X, CEO Rosen Sharma said, "BlueStacks App Player recently crossed 1 Billion lifetime downloads. BlueStacks X is a natural next step for us. Hybrid cloud is a big technological breakthrough which makes it economically viable to launch the service."

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BlueStacks, BlueStacks X
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8 Series, Watch 2 Pro, Earbuds, More Get Price Cuts in Festive Days Sale

Related Stories

BlueStacks X Cloud Gaming Service That Lets You Play Free Android Mobile Games on Any Device Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Pro With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  5. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase: All Details
  6. Oppo A55 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live Tonight: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme 8s 5G Review: Different or Still the Same?
  9. No Time to Die Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  10. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
#Latest Stories
  1. BlueStacks X Cloud Gaming Service That Lets You Play Free Android Mobile Games on Any Device Launched in India
  2. Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8 Series, Watch 2 Pro, Earbuds, More Get Price Cuts in Festive Days Sale
  3. Global Crypto Tech Industry to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026 With Multifold Growth in India: Nasscom
  4. Dyson Purifier Hot Plus Cool, Purifier Cool with HEPA H13 Filtration Launched in India
  5. Oppo A55 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Boult Audio AirBass GearPods TWS Earphones With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. No Time to Die Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Bond Movie Releases in Cinemas
  8. DC Comics Eyes Burgeoning NFT Market, to Launch Its Superheroes as NFTs
  9. Asus Vivobook 15 OLED Laptop With Up to 16GB of RAM Launched in India
  10. Motorola Edge 20 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com