Photo Credit: BlueStacks
BlueStacks X, a cloud-based game streaming service for mobile games, was launched in India on Friday as a beta test. The cloud gaming service will be available on multiple platforms across computers, smartphones, and Raspberry Pi devices. It is claimed to be the world's first cloud-based game streaming service for mobile phones and offers free game streaming via compatible Web browsers across platforms. BlueStacks X is powered by a hybrid cloud technology and the company says it currently hosts more than 200 games with many games being added each week.
The new cloud-based game streaming service, BlueStacks X, has launched as a beta test in India and is also live in 13 other countries. The service can be accessed on a Web browser on Android, Chrome OS, iOS, Linux, macOS, Raspberry Pi, Windows 10, and Windows 11 devices. BlueStacks X can also be used by BlueStacks App Player users. It will host more than 200 games and new games will be added on a weekly basis, as per the company. Currently, the games belong to role-playing games (RPG) and strategy genres with new genres promised to be added over time.
There are 14 games listed on the BlueStacks X website that are currently playable. These include Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars, Traffic Puzzle - Match 3 Game, RAID: Shadow Legends, Dragonscapes Adventure, Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, Star Conflict Heroes, Pop Slots, Guild of Heroes: Epic Dark Fantasy, Dynasty Scrolls, MU Origin 2 Webzen, Evony: The King's Return, and War Robots.
Players are also eligible for a special giveaway offer by BlueStacks. A tweet by the company mentions that five winners will get a chance to win a $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700) Google Play store card if they play a free game and share a screenshot of the gameplay.
It's Giveaway time!????????— BlueStacks (@bluestacksinc) October 1, 2021
????Visit https://t.co/FQY2Vgt3U3
????Play any Android Game instantly on cloud.
????Share a Screenshot of your gameplay along with #AndroidOnCloud #BlueStacksX
5 Lucky winners stand a chance to win $50 Google Play cards or Equivalent.⚡#BlueStacks #Contest pic.twitter.com/OoO1i91Z7B
BlueStacks X is powered by a hybrid cloud technology that is built in collaboration with BlueStacks' sister company — now.gg. Using the technology, the company says it can "offload parts of compute and graphics rendering to the endpoints", which reduces cloud costs and give users a free service — supported by ads.
Commenting on BlueStacks X, CEO Rosen Sharma said, "BlueStacks App Player recently crossed 1 Billion lifetime downloads. BlueStacks X is a natural next step for us. Hybrid cloud is a big technological breakthrough which makes it economically viable to launch the service."
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement