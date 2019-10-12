Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Blizzard Restores Hong Kong Hearthstone Player’s Winnings, Says China Not a Factor in Ban

Blizzard Restores Hong Kong Hearthstone Player’s Winnings, Says China Not a Factor in Ban

Blizzard became the target of a boycott by gamers and a walk-out by employees this week after it decided to deny Blitzchung $10,000 in prize money and ban him for a year.

By | Updated: 12 October 2019 11:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Blizzard Restores Hong Kong Hearthstone Player’s Winnings, Says China Not a Factor in Ban

Blizzard said China had nothing to do with its decision to punish an e-sports champion

Highlights
  • Blizzard has announced Ng Wai Chung will be given the prize money
  • The e-sports champion had won a crucial match at Hearthstone Grandmasters
  • He exclaimed "Librate Hong Kong" during a livestreamed interview

Gaming company Blizzard Entertainment said Friday China had nothing to do with its decision to punish an e-sports champion who voiced support for Hong Kong protestors, but eased the controversial sentence. After a week of backlash from players, employees, and US politicians, the California-based unit of Activision said Ng Wai Chung will be given the prize money he was stripped of and have his ban from competing in tournaments halved to six months.

Ng, who represents the Asia-Pacific region under the name Blitzchung, had just won a crucial match at the Hearthstone Grandmasters tournament when he exclaimed in Mandarin "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" during a livestreamed interview with hosts in Taipei.

"The specific views expressed by Blitzchung were not a factor in the decision we made," Blizzard president J. Allen Brack said in an online post to the gaming community.

"I want to be clear: our relationships in China had no influence on our decision."

Brack contended the player violated rules "he acknowledged and understood."

The company would have taken the same decision if the "opposing viewpoint (had been) delivered in the same divisive and deliberate way," he said.

Blizzard became the target of a boycott by gamers and a walk-out by employees this week after it decided to deny Blitzchung $10,000 (roughly Rs. 7,10,500) in prize money and ban him for a year.

"In the tournament itself Blitzchung 'played' fair," Brack said.

"We now believe he should receive his prize. But playing fair also includes appropriate pre-and post-match conduct, especially when a player accepts recognition for winning in a broadcast."

However, a six-month suspension seemed more appropriate in retrospect, so Blitzchung will be allowed back in the Hearthstone pro circuit after that time, Brack said.

Hearthstone is a hugely popular online card game in which two opponents take turns to deploy different characters with different abilities to try to defeat each other.

"We have these rules to keep the focus on the game and on the tournament to the benefit of a global audience, and that was the only consideration in the actions we took," Brack said.

The 21-year-old university student, who was wearing eye goggles and a gas mask -- equipment frequently used by protesters in Hong Kong -- pulled down his respirator to broadcast his message.

The online stream was cut off mid-interview shortly afterward and the video has since been taken down.

Ng told AFP he was not surprised at being kicked out of the competition, but said: "I don't regret saying that stuff. And even now, I don't regret it at all."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Blizzard, Blitzchung, Hearthstone Grandmasters, Activision
Alexei Leonov, the First Human to Walk in Space, Dies at 85
Honor Smartphones
Blizzard Restores Hong Kong Hearthstone Player’s Winnings, Says China Not a Factor in Ban
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: Here Are All the Best Offers
  2. Nokia 7.2 Review
  3. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 to Receive Android 10 Update This Month
  6. Dish SMRT Hub Set-Top Box, SMRT Kit With Alexa Dongle Launched in India
  7. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  8. Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  10. Realme X2 Pro Revealed to Offer 50W Super VOOC Fast Charging Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Blizzard Restores Hong Kong Hearthstone Player’s Winnings, Says China Not a Factor in Ban
  2. Alexei Leonov, the First Human to Walk in Space, Dies at 85
  3. US SEC Halts Telegram's $1.7 Billion Digital Token Offering
  4. Facebook’s Libra Currency Abandoned by eBay, Mastercard, Visa, Stripe
  5. Redmi 8 to Go on Sale in India Again Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price, Specifications, Offers
  7. Motorola One Macro Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Offers
  8. Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Charlie’s Angels Trailer: Kristen Stewart & Co. Have the Time of Their Lives Taking Down Criminals
  10. US President Trump Joins Amazon's Twitch Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.