Blizzard's Global Esports Director Kim Phan Steps Down

It is still not clear who would be filling Phan's old post.

24 June 2019
Blizzard's Global Esports Director Kim Phan Steps Down

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Kim Phan

Kim Phan, the Global Esports Director of American video game developer and publisher Blizzard, has left the firm to pursue a "new endeavour" in the industry.

It is still not clear who would be filling Phan's old post. The departure was announced by Phan on a Team Liquid forum.

"Fifteen years ago, I discovered the TeamLiquid.net forums and became a part of this amazing family. This site has been around longer than I have been in e-sports, and a big reason why I've decided to make this post here today... Going forward, I will be pursuing a new endeavour within the gaming industry. My last day with Blizzard was Friday, June 14th. As I hang up my sword and shield, I look forward to a bright future and wish all my Blizzard friends and family the very best," Phan wrote on the forum.

Engadget reported the news over the weekend, and added, "However, things clearly haven't gone as well as they could in recent months. On top of the departures of Phan and Nanzer, there have been rumours of low morale and additional resignations... The company also scuttled Heroes of the Storm e-sports plans in December. Stability isn't Blizzard's strong suit at the moment, even if efforts like Overwatch League continue to draw in large crowds."

Phan is the second high-profile executive at Blizzard to exit the company within the last month.

On May 25, Overwatch League (OWL) Commissioner Nate Nanzer announced his resignation, according to esportsobserver.com.

Written with inputs from IANS

