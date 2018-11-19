Black Friday deals for PS4 games, controllers, and PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) subscriptions have to come India courtesy Sony. According to multiple retailers speaking to Gadgets 360, Sony India's Black Friday sale includes deep discounts on games like Spider-Man PS4, God of War, Nioh, Shadow of the Colossus, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. Plus, all DualShock 4 PS4 controllers see a substantial price drop to boot. These offers from Sony come on the heels of a recently concluded Diwali sale. The Sony India PS4 Black Friday sale start date is November 19 and ends on November 26. Here's the full list.

Black Friday Sale 2018 PS4 games

Black Friday Sale 2018 PS Plus subscriptions

Three month PS Plus subscription - Rs. 1,585 (MRP is Rs. 1,869)

One year PS Plus subscription - Rs. 3,549 (MRP is Rs. 4,439)

As for DualShock 4 controllers, all colour variants are now Rs. 3,690 instead of the MRP of Rs. 5,490. These limited time offers are available at local, offline retail stores while the likes of Amazon India, Flipkart, and Games The Shop should list them soon enough as well.

