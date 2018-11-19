NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Black Friday Sale 2018: Sony India Discounts PS4 Games, Controllers, and PS Plus Subscriptions

Black Friday Sale 2018: Sony India Discounts PS4 Games, Controllers, and PS Plus Subscriptions

, 19 November 2018
Black Friday Sale 2018: Sony India Discounts PS4 Games, Controllers, and PS Plus Subscriptions

Highlights

  • Spider-Man and God of War receive deep discounts
  • All DualShock 4 colour variants are discounted too
  • The sale begins on November 19 and ends on November 26

Black Friday deals for PS4 games, controllers, and PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) subscriptions have to come India courtesy Sony. According to multiple retailers speaking to Gadgets 360, Sony India's Black Friday sale includes deep discounts on games like Spider-Man PS4, God of War, Nioh, Shadow of the Colossus, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. Plus, all DualShock 4 PS4 controllers see a substantial price drop to boot. These offers from Sony come on the heels of a recently concluded Diwali sale. The Sony India PS4 Black Friday sale start date is November 19 and ends on November 26. Here's the full list.

 Black Friday Sale 2018 PS4 games

Black Friday Sale 2018 PS Plus subscriptions 

  • Three month PS Plus subscription - Rs. 1,585 (MRP is Rs. 1,869)
  • One year PS Plus subscription - Rs. 3,549 (MRP is Rs. 4,439)

As for DualShock 4 controllers, all colour variants are now Rs. 3,690 instead of the MRP of Rs. 5,490. These limited time offers are available at local, offline retail stores while the likes of Amazon India, Flipkart, and Games The Shop should list them soon enough as well.

Further reading: PS4, Sony India, Sony, PS Plus, Amazon India, Games The Shop, Flipkart, God of War, Spiderman PS4, DualShock 4, Black Friday 2018, Black Friday
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Black Friday Sale 2018: Sony India Discounts PS4 Games, Controllers, and PS Plus Subscriptions
