Black Friday Sale 2018: Here’s the Full List of Xbox Games on Sale

With Black Friday 2018 sales in full swing, Microsoft has opened up a host of Xbox game deals to those who don't use its premium online service, Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox Black Friday Sale 2018 sees deep discounts on a host of Xbox One games digitally such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2 Forsaken, and Overwatch to name a few. Aside from Xbox One games, Xbox 360 games that are playable via backwards compatibility on Xbox One see price cuts aplenty. These include Final Fantasy XIII, Crysis 2, and Fallout New Vegas among others. The Xbox Black Friday Sale 2018 ends on November 26. Xbox Live Gold members save more.

"The Black Friday sale is now available to everyone," explains Xbox's Major Nelson. "Take advantage of savings up to 65 percent on 500 Xbox digital games. As an Xbox Live Gold member, you also receive up to 10 percent more in savings on top of existing Black Friday digital game deals."

Here's the list in full. Keep in mind pricing differs from region to region and the discount rate mentioned is for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, you can check out the price of the games you want in your region from this post on Major Nelson's blog. So if you don't have an Xbox Live Gold subscription and have no plans of buying one prior to this, subtract 10 percent from the existing discount percentages.

Xbox Black Friday Sale 2018 Xbox One games

1979 Revolution: Black Friday - $7.19 - 40 percent off

A Hat in Time - $17.99 - 40 percent off

Abzu - $10.00 - 50 percent off

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion - $20.00 - 50 percent off

Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man - $1.00 - 75 percent off

Ark: Survival Evolved - $20.00 - 60 percent off

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $40.19 - 33 percent off

Assassin's Creed Origins - $19.80 - 67 percent off

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection - $20.00 - 60 percent off

Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate - $36.00 - 60 percent off

Assetto Corsa - $22.49 - 25 percent off

Bastion - $3.75 - 75 percent off

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $10.00 - 75 percent off

Batman: Return To Arkham - $5.00 - 75 percent off

Battle Chasers: Nightwar - $9.00 - 70 percent off

Ben 10 - $9.90 - 67 percent off

The Bioware Bundle - $19.80 - 67 percent off

Black the Fall - $7.50 - 50 percent off

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $19.80 - 67 percent off

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $6.00 - 70 percent off

Burnout Paradise Remastered - $8.00 - 60 percent off

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $47.99 - 20 percent off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $20.00 - 50 percent off

Call of Duty: WWII - Digital Deluxe - $50.00 - 50 percent off

Cars 3: Driven to Win - $10.00 - 75 percent off

Conan Exiles - $34.99 - 30 percent off

Construction Simulator 2 US - Console Edition - $10.49 - 30 percent off

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $25.99 - 35 percent off

The Crew 2 Standard Edition - $24.00 - 60 percent off

Crossout Arachnophobia Pack - $27.50 - 50 percent off

Frostburn Pack - $20.00 - 50 percent off

Harsh Weekday Pack - $12.50 - 50 percent off

The Inventor Pack - $35.00 - 50 percent off

Cuphead - $15.99 - 20 percent off

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin - $10.00 - 75 percent off

Dark Souls III - $19.80 - 67 percent off

Dayz - $33.99 - 15 percent off

de Blob 2 - $7.50 - 75 percent off

Dead Cells - $19.99 - 20 percent off

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round - $20.00 - 50 percent off

Deadbeat Heroes - $7.50 - 50 percent off

Defiance 2050 Starter Class Pack - $10.00 - 50 percent off

Destiny 2: Forsaken - $29.99 - 25 percent off

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.50 - 85 percent off

Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.80 - 67 percent off

Dirt 4 - $15.00 - 75 percent off

Dishonored 2 - $13.20 - 67 percent off

Dishonored Definitive Edition - $10.00 - 50 percent off

Dishonored The Complete Collection - $32.00 - 60 percent off

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - $15.00 - 50 percent off

The Disney Afternoon Collection - $5.00 - 75 percent off

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $41.99 - 30 percent off

Doom - $14.99 - 25 percent off

Dragon Age: Inquisition - GOTY Edition - $13.20 - 67 percent off

Dragon Ball FighterZ - $30.00 - 50 percent off

Dragon Ball Xenoverse - $10.00 - 75 percent off

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $17.99 - 40 percent off

Dungeon Defenders II - Vanguard Pack - $12.50 - 50 percent off

Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition - $20.09 - 33 percent off

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $20.00 - 50 percent off

The Elder Scrolls Online - $10.00 - 50 percent off Collection

Elex - $15.00 - 75 percent off

Elite Dangerous Standard Edition - $12.00 - 60 percent off

The Evil Within Digital Bundle - $15.00 - 50 percent off

The Evil Within 2 - $15.00 - 75 percent off

F1 2018 - $30.00 - 50 percent off

Fallout 4 - $15.00 - 50 percent off

Far Cry 5 - $30.00 - 50 percent off

Fe - $5.00 - 75 percent off

Fear Effect Sedna - $11.99 - 40 percent off

FIFA 19 - $30.00 - 50 percent off

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD - $10.00 - 50 percent off

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD - $19.49 - 35 percent off

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $25.00 - 50 percent off

Fishing Sim World - $25.99 - 35 percent off

Fishing Sim World Deluxe Edition - $29.24 - 35 percent off

Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China - $9.49 - 50 percent off

For Honor Standard Edition - $10.00 - 75 percent off

Forgotton Anne - $13.99 - 30 percent off

Forsaken Remastered - $14.99 - 25 percent off

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition - $38.99

Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition - $24.99 - 50 percent off

Gears Of War 4 - $9.99 - 75 percent off

Get Even - $7.50 - 75 percent off

Goat Simulator - $3.00 - 70 percent off

The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour - $25.00 - 50 percent off

Grand Theft Auto V - $19.49 - 35 percent off

Human Fall Flat - $7.50 - 50 percent off

Immortal: Unchained - $25.00 - 50 percent off

Impact Winter - $5.00 - 75 percent off

Injustice 2 - $12.00 - 70 percent off

Insane Robots - $11.99 - 40 percent off

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $22.49 - 25 percent off

Jurassic World Evolution - $35.99 - 40 percent off

Just Dance 2019 - $25.99 - 35 percent off

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition - $20.00 - 50 percent off

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition - $10.00 - 75 percent off

King's Quest : The Complete Collection - $9.90 - 67 percent off

Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $30.00 - 50 percent off

From the Ashes - $6.69 - 33 percent off

Treasures of the Past - $3.34 - 33 percent off

Kingdom: New Lands - $6.00 - 60 percent off

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - $3.00 - 85 percent off

Laser League - $11.24 - 25 percent off

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition - $8.75 - 75 percent off

Lego City Undercover - $9.00 - 70 percent off

Lego DC Super-Villains - $30.00 - 50 percent off

Lego Jurassic World - $5.00 - 75 percent off

Lego Marvel Super Heroes - $5.00 - 75 percent off

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $30.00 - 50 percent off

Lego Marvel Super Heroes Bundle - $30.00 - 50 percent off

Lego Marvel's Avengers - $5.00 - 75 percent off

The Lego Movie Videogame - $5.00 - 75 percent off

Lego Movies Game Bundle - $15.00 - 70 percent off

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game - $15.00 - 70 percent off

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $5.00 - 75 percent off

Lego The Incredibles - $30.00 - 50 percent off

Lego Worlds - $9.00 - 70 percent off

Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) - $4.00 - 80 percent off

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season - $5.10 - 70 percent off

Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $12.00 - 60 percent off

The Long Dark - $15.00 - 50 percent off

Mad Max - $5.00 - 75 percent off

Madden NFL 19 - $30.00 - 50 percent off

Mafia III - $10.00 - 75 percent off

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - $15.99 - 60 percent off

Mass Effect: Andromeda - Standard Recruit Edition - $9.90 - 67 percent off

Mega Man Legacy Collection - $6.00 - 60 percent off

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $10.00 - 50 percent off

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack - $15.00 - 50 percent off

Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $14.99 - 25 percent off

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $14.99 - 25 percent off

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 - $29.99 - 25 percent off

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $15.00 - 50 percent off

Metal Gear Survive - $15.00 - 50 percent off

Metro 2033 Redux - $5.00 - 75 percent off

Metro: Last Light Redux - $5.00 - 75 percent off

Metro Redux Bundle - $7.50 - 75 percent off

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor - GOTY Edition - $5.00 - 75 percent off

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War - $12.49 - 75 percent off

Minit - $6.69 - 33 percent off

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame - $18.00 - 70 percent off

Monster Hunter: World - $25.00 - 50 percent off

Mortal Kombat XL - $5.00 - 75 percent off

My Brother Rabbit - $11.99 - 20 percent off

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker - $35.99 - 40 percent off

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $19.49 - 35 percent off

NBA 2K19 - $30.00 - 50 percent off

NBA Live 19 - $16.00 - 60 percent off

Need For Speed Payback - $12.00 - 70 percent off

Neverwinter Starter Edition Pack - $5.99 - 40 percent off, Adventurer Edition Pack - $11.99 - 40 percent off, Epic Edition Pack - $17.99 - 40 percent off

NHL 19 - $30.00 - 50 percent off, 99 Edition - $40.00 - 50 percent off

NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition - $33.49 - 33 percent off

Night in the Woods - $11.99 - 40 percent off

No Man's Sky - $39.99 - 20 percent off

Octahedron - $9.09 - 30 percent off

Oh My Godheads - $8.99 - 40 percent off

Okami HD - $13.99 - 30 percent off

Ori And The Blind Forest: Definitive Edition - $10.00 - 50 percent off

Overcooked! 2 - $18.74 - 25 percent off

Surf 'n' Turf - $4.49 - 25 percent off

Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.80 - 67 percent off

Paladins Champions Pack - $15.00 - 50 percent off

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition - $10.00 - 50 percent off

The Big Score Game Bundle - $25.00 - 50 percent off

The Big Score DLC Bundle! - $20.00 - 50 percent off

Phantom Dust - Multiplayer Content Pack - $3.74 - 75 percent off

Pillars Of Eternity: Complete Edition - $20.00 - 60 percent off

Pinball FX3 Aliens vs. Pinball - $3.99 - 60 percent off, Carnivals & Legends - $3.49 - 50 percent off, Core Collection - $2.99 - 70 percent off

Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi - $4.89 - 30 percent off

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier - $13.99 - 30 percent off

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $17.99 - 40 percent off

Portal Knights - $10.00 - 50 percent off

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.00 - 50 percent off

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle - $26.00 - 60 percent off

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 - $30.00 - 50 percent off

Project Cars - GOTY Edition - $12.00 - 70 percent off

Project Cars 2 - $24.00 - 60 percent off

Prototype Biohazard Bundle - $16.50 - 67 percent off

Q.U.B.E. 2 - $12.49 - 50 percent off

Quantum Break - $10.00 - 75 percent off

Recore - $14.99 - 25 percent off

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition - $71.99 - 10 percent off

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered - $12.00 - 60 percent off

Ride - $20.00 - 50 percent off

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - $12.00 - 80 percent off

Roblox Fashionista Starter Pack - $9.99 - 20 percent off

Trendy Tycoon Starter Pack - $9.99 - 20 percent off

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $38.99 - 35 percent off

Rivals Expansion - $19.49 - 35 percent off

Rocket League - $10.00 - 50 percent off

Rogue Trooper Redux - $7.50 - 70 percent off

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII: Fame and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle - $35.00 - 50 percent off

Romancing Saga 2 - $18.74 - 25 percent off

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure - $14.99 - 25 percent off

Ryse: Legendary Edition - $7.50 - 75 percent off

Saban's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle - $3.75 - 75 percent off

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - $5.00 - 75 percent off

Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell - $3.75 - 75 percent off

Screamride - $7.50 - 75 percent off

Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $20.00 - 50 percent off

Scribblenauts Showdown - $10.00 - 75 percent off

Sea of Thieves - $29.99 - 50 percent off

Sega Genesis Classics - $20.09 - 33 percent off

Shadow of the Tomb Raider - $30.00 - 50 percent off

Shenmue I & II - $20.09 - 33 percent off

Shining Resonance Refrain - $25.00 - 50 percent off

The Sims 4 - $16.00 - 60 percent off

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $4.50 - 85 percent off

Smite Ultimate God Pack Bundle - $9.90 - 67 percent off

Sniper Elite 4 - $18.00 - 70 percent off

Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition - $20.00 - 50 percent off

Sonic Mania - $14.99 - 25 percent off

South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $18.00 - 70 percent off

Star Wars Battlefront II - $9.90 - 67 percent off

State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition - $7.50 - 75 percent off

State of Decay 2 - $19.49 - 35 percent off Ultimate Edition - $32.49 - 35 percent off

Steep - $22.49 - 25 percent off

Strider - $3.00 - 80 percent off

Sunset Overdrive - $12.99 - 35 percent off

Super Bomberman R - $20.00 - 50 percent off

Super Lucky's Tale - $14.99 - 25 percent off

Superhot - $14.99 - 40 percent off

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - $30.00 - 50 percent off

The Talos Principle - $33.49 - 33 percent off

Tekken 7 - $25.00 - 50 percent off Rematch Edition - $55.99 - 30 percent off

Tera Dragonrider Pack - $84.99 - 15 percent off

Hellwing Triple Flight Pack - $35.00 - 50 percent off

Hydrath Uniform Pack - $15.00 - 50 percent off

Starter Pack - $3.00 - 50 percent off

Starter Pack Deluxe - $7.50 - 50 percent off

Swat Uniform Pack - $10.00 - 50 percent off

Terraria - $10.00 - 50 percent off TerraTech - $17.49 - 30 percent off

Thief - $3.00 - 85 percent off

This is the Police 2 - $20.09 - 33 percent off

Thumper - $4.99 - 75 percent off

Titan Quest - $12.00 - 60 percent off

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition - $6.00 - 85 percent off

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $15.00 - 70 percent off

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $15.00 - 70 percent off

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle - $21.00 - 70 percent off

Tom Clancy's The Division - $10.00 - 80 percent off

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $6.00 - 80 percent off

Trove Amperium Dragon Pack - $25.00 - 50 percent off

Botanical Blaster - $2.99 - 40 percent off

Eclipse Pack - $6.00 - 70 percent off

Geodian Super Pack - $37.49 - 25 percent off

Resistor Dragon Pack - $25.00 - 50 percent off

Vanguardian Super Pack - $37.49 - 25 percent off

Turok - $4.99 - 75 percent off

UFC 3 - $18.00 - 70 percent off

Unravel Two - $11.99 - 40 percent off

Unravel Yarny Bundle - $15.00 - 50 percent off

Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $30.00 - 50 percent off

Virginia - $4.00 - 60 percent off

War Thunder Dora Pack - $15.00 - 50 percent off

IS-6 Pack - $20.00 - 50 percent off

King Tiger Pack - $20.00 - 50 percent off

Mustang Pack - $15.00 - 50 percent off

T29 Pack - $20.00 - 50 percent off

Warface - Collector's Starter Pack - $59.99 - 20 percent off

Warframe: Starter Pack - $10.00 - 50 percent off

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $15.00 - 50 percent off

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate - $24.00 - 60 percent off

Watch Dogs 2 - $18.00 - 70 percent off

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $20.00 - 50 percent off

Wizard of Legend - $11.19 - 30 percent off

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $19.80 - 67 percent off

Wolfenstein: The New Order - $10.00 - 50 percent off

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood - $10.00 - 50 percent off

Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack - $15.00 - 50 percent off

World of Tanks Dual Trainer Mega Bundle - $78.39 - 20 percent off

Paingod's Picks T23E3/fv201 Mega - $51.44 - 30 percent off

Paingod's Picks: Mutant 6 And M4A2E4 Sherman - $45.49 - 30 percent off

WWE 2K19 - $30.00 - 50 percent off Digital Deluxe Edition - $45.00 - 50 percent off

XCOM 2 - $15.00 - 75 percent off

War of the Chosen - $16.00 - 60 percent off

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection - $14.99 - 25 percent off

Xbox Black Friday Sale 2018 Xbox 360 games

Alone in the Dark - $2.24 - 85 percent off

ArcaniA - $2.99 - 85 percent off

Assassin's Creed III - $9.99 - 50 percent off

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - $7.99 - 60 percent off

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD - $7.99 - 60 percent off

Assassin's Creed Rogue - $9.89 - 67 percent off

Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Burning Earth - $2.99 - 85 percent off

Battlefield 3 - $4.99 - 75 percent off

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 - $4.99 - 75 percent off

Beyond Good & Evil HD - $3.29 - 67 percent off

Bioshock Infinite - $11.99 - 60 percent off

Black Knight Sword - $1.49 - 85 percent off

Blue Dragon - $4.99 - 75 percent off

Borderlands - $7.99 - 60 percent off

Borderlands 2 - $7.99 - 60 percent off

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $2.99 - 80 percent off

Bully Scholarship Ed. - $5.99 - 60 percent off

Burnout Revenge - $6.99 - 13 percent off

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - $14.99 - 25 percent off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $14.99 - 25 percent off

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $14.99 - 50 percent off

Call of Duty: Black Ops - $14.99 - 50 percent off

Call of Duty: Black Ops II - $16.49 - 67 percent off

Castlestorm - $1.99 - 80 percent off

Castlevania Harmony of Despair - $3.74 - 75 percent off

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror Of Fate HD - $3.74 - 75 percent off

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 - $9.99 - 75 percent off

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - $4.99 - 50 percent off

Costume Quest - $2.24 - 85 percent off

Crackdown 2 - $4.99 - 75 percent off

Crysis - $9.99 - 50 percent off

Crysis 2 - $9.99 - 50 percent off

Crysis 3 - $9.99 - 50 percent off

The Darkness II - $5.99 - 80 percent off

Darksiders II - $2.99 - 85 percent off

de Blob 2 - $2.99 - 85 percent off

Deadfall Adventures - $5.99 - 85 percent off

Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon - $2.99 - 85 percent off

Dragon Age: Origins - $3.74 - 75 percent off

Dragon Age 2 - $7.99 - 60 percent off

Dungeon Siege III - $2.99 - 80 percent off

Fallout 3 - $7.49 - 50 percent off

Fallout: New Vegas - $7.49 - 50 percent off

Fantastic Pets - $2.99 - 85 percent off

Far Cry 2 - $6.59 - 67 percent off

Far Cry 3 - $7.99 - 60 percent off

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - $4.49 - 70 percent off

Far Cry 4 - $14.99 - 50 percent off

Far Cry Classic - $3.99 - 60 percent off

FIFA 19 Legacy Edition - $29.99 - 50 percent off

Fight Night Champion - $9.99 - 50 percent off

Final Fantasy XIII - $7.99 - 50 percent off

Final Fantasy XIII-2 - $9.99 - 50 percent off

Frogger: Hyper Arcade Edition - $4.99 - 50 percent off

Full Spectrum Warrior - $2.24 - 85 percent off

Gears Of War - $3.74 - 75 percent off

Gears Of War 2 - $2.99 - 75 percent off

Gears Of War 3 - $2.99 - 75 percent off

Gears Of War: Judgment - $2.99 - 75 percent off

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - $2.24 - 85 percent off

GTA: San Andreas - $9.74 - 35 percent off

GTA IV - $7.99 - 60 percent off

Gyromancer - $7.49 - 50 percent off

I am Alive - $4.49 - 70 percent off

Just Cause 2 - $1.49 - 90 percent off

Kane & Lynch 2 - $2.99 - 80 percent off

The Doggie Bag - $1.74 - 75 percent off

Kane And Lynch: Dead Men - $3.99 - 80 percent off

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light - $1.49 - 90 percent off

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII - $9.99 - 50 percent off

Lost Odyssey - $6.24 - 75 percent off

Lost Planet 3 - $4.99 - 75 percent off

Lost Planet Colonies - $4.99 - 75 percent off

Mafia II - $7.49 - 75 percent off

Mass Effect - $4.99 - 75 percent off

Medal of Honor Airborne - $6.59 - 67 percent off

Mega Man 9 - $3.99 - 60 percent off

Mega Man 10 - $3.99 - 60 percent off

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance - $9.99 - 50 percent off

Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3 - $9.99 - 50 percent off

Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition - $7.49 - 50 percent off

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes - $9.99 - 50 percent off

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - $9.99 - 50 percent off

Mini Ninjas - $1.99 - 90 percent off

Mirror's Edge - $4.94 - 67 percent off

The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom - $1.99 - 80 percent off

MotoGP15 - $5.99 - 85 percent off

MX Unleashed - $2.24 - 85 percent off

MX Vs ATV Alive - $2.99 - 85 percent off

MX Vs ATV Reflex - $4.49 - 85 percent off

MX Vs ATV Supercross - $4.49 - 85 percent off

MX Vs ATV Untamed - $2.99 - 85 percent off

NBA Jam: On Fire Edition - $4.99 - 50 percent off

Oblivion Knights of the Nine - $2.99 - 40 percent off

Shivering Isles - $5.99 - 40 percent off

The Outfit - $2.24 - 85 percent off

Outland - $3.99 - 60 percent off

Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory - £1.34 - 85 percent off - UK only

Prey - $3.99 - 80 percent off

Prince of Persia Classic - $3.99 - 60 percent off

Quantum Conundrum - $2.49 - 75 percent off

Rainbow Six Vegas - $6.59 - 67 percent off

Rainbow Six Vegas 2 - $6.59 - 67 percent off

Rayman 3 HD - $3.99 - 60 percent off

Rayman Legends - $6.59 - 67 percent off

Rayman Origins - $4.49 - 70 percent off

Red Dead Redemption - $9.89 - 67 percent off

Red Faction: Armageddon - $4.49 - 85 percent off

Red Faction: Battlegrounds - $1.49 - 85 percent off

Remember Me - $4.99 - 75 percent off

Rocket Riot - $1.49 - 85 percent off

Rockstar Table Tennis - $5.99 - 60 percent off

Saints Row - $2.49 - 75 percent off

Saints Row 2 - $2.49 - 75 percent off

Saints Row: The Third - $3.74 - 75 percent off

Saints Row IV - $8.74 - 75 percent off

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - $3.74 - 75 percent off

Scarygirl - $1.49 - 85 percent off

ScreamRide - $4.99 - 75 percent off

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution - $7.49 - 75 percent off

Silent Hill: HD Collection - $7.49 - 75 percent off

Sine Mora - $1.49 - 85 percent off

Skate 3 - $4.99 - 75 percent off

Sniper: Ghost Warrior - $2.24 - 85 percent off

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 - $5.24 - 85 percent off

Spec Ops: The Line - $5.99 - 80 percent off

SSX - $4.94 - 67 percent off

State of Decay - $4.99 - 75 percent off

Street Fighter IV - $9.99 - 50 percent off

Strider - $2.99 - 80 percent off

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition - $11.99 - 60 percent off

Supreme Commander 2 - $3.74 - 75 percent off

Tom Clancy's GRAW - $7.99 - 60 percent off

Tom Clancy's GRAW 2 - $7.99 - 60 percent off

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - $7.99 - 60 percent off

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - $9.99 - 50 percent off

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent - $7.99 - 60 percent off

Torchlight - $2.99 - 80 percent off

Trials Fusion - $6.59 - 67 percent off

Trials HD - $3.99 - 60 percent off

Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $5.99 - 60 percent off

Watch Dogs - $6.59 - 67 percent off

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $2.99 - 85 percent off

XCOM: Enemy Within - $7.99 - 80 percent off

Yosumin! Live - $4.99 - 50 percent off

Zombie Driver HD - $1.49 - 85 percent off

