Black Friday Sale 2018: Here’s the Full List of Xbox Games on Sale

Microsoft has announced Black Friday deals for the Xbox One
These include deep discounts on Xbox One and Xbox 360 games
They're valid until November 26
With Black Friday 2018 sales in full swing, Microsoft has opened up a host of Xbox game deals to those who don't use its premium online service, Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox Black Friday Sale 2018 sees deep discounts on a host of Xbox One games digitally such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2 Forsaken, and Overwatch to name a few. Aside from Xbox One games, Xbox 360 games that are playable via backwards compatibility on Xbox One see price cuts aplenty. These include Final Fantasy XIII, Crysis 2, and Fallout New Vegas among others. The Xbox Black Friday Sale 2018 ends on November 26. Xbox Live Gold members save more.
"The Black Friday sale is now available to everyone," explains Xbox's Major Nelson. "Take advantage of savings up to 65 percent on 500 Xbox digital games. As an Xbox Live Gold member, you also receive up to 10 percent more in savings on top of existing Black Friday digital game deals."
Here's the list in full. Keep in mind pricing differs from region to region and the discount rate mentioned is for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, you can check out the price of the games you want in your region from this post on Major Nelson's blog. So if you don't have an Xbox Live Gold subscription and have no plans of buying one prior to this, subtract 10 percent from the existing discount percentages.
Xbox Black Friday Sale 2018 Xbox One games
1979 Revolution: Black Friday - $7.19 - 40 percent off
A Hat in Time - $17.99 - 40 percent off
Abzu - $10.00 - 50 percent off
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion - $20.00 - 50 percent off
Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man - $1.00 - 75 percent off
Ark: Survival Evolved - $20.00 - 60 percent off
Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $40.19 - 33 percent off
Assassin's Creed Origins - $19.80 - 67 percent off
Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection - $20.00 - 60 percent off
Assassin's Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate - $36.00 - 60 percent off
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - $7.99 - 60 percent off
Assassin's Creed Liberation HD - $7.99 - 60 percent off
Assassin's Creed Rogue - $9.89 - 67 percent off
Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Burning Earth - $2.99 - 85 percent off
Battlefield 3 - $4.99 - 75 percent off
Battlefield: Bad Company 2 - $4.99 - 75 percent off
Beyond Good & Evil HD - $3.29 - 67 percent off
Bioshock Infinite - $11.99 - 60 percent off
Black Knight Sword - $1.49 - 85 percent off
Blue Dragon - $4.99 - 75 percent off
Borderlands - $7.99 - 60 percent off
Borderlands 2 - $7.99 - 60 percent off
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $2.99 - 80 percent off
Bully Scholarship Ed. - $5.99 - 60 percent off
Burnout Revenge - $6.99 - 13 percent off
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - $14.99 - 25 percent off
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $14.99 - 25 percent off
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $14.99 - 50 percent off
Call of Duty: Black Ops - $14.99 - 50 percent off
Call of Duty: Black Ops II - $16.49 - 67 percent off
Castlestorm - $1.99 - 80 percent off
Castlevania Harmony of Despair - $3.74 - 75 percent off
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror Of Fate HD - $3.74 - 75 percent off
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 - $9.99 - 75 percent off
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night - $4.99 - 50 percent off
Costume Quest - $2.24 - 85 percent off
Crackdown 2 - $4.99 - 75 percent off
Crysis - $9.99 - 50 percent off
Crysis 2 - $9.99 - 50 percent off
Crysis 3 - $9.99 - 50 percent off
The Darkness II - $5.99 - 80 percent off
Darksiders II - $2.99 - 85 percent off
de Blob 2 - $2.99 - 85 percent off
Deadfall Adventures - $5.99 - 85 percent off
Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon - $2.99 - 85 percent off
Dragon Age: Origins - $3.74 - 75 percent off
Dragon Age 2 - $7.99 - 60 percent off
Dungeon Siege III - $2.99 - 80 percent off
Fallout 3 - $7.49 - 50 percent off
Fallout: New Vegas - $7.49 - 50 percent off
Fantastic Pets - $2.99 - 85 percent off
Far Cry 2 - $6.59 - 67 percent off
Far Cry 3 - $7.99 - 60 percent off
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon - $4.49 - 70 percent off
Far Cry 4 - $14.99 - 50 percent off
Far Cry Classic - $3.99 - 60 percent off
FIFA 19 Legacy Edition - $29.99 - 50 percent off
Fight Night Champion - $9.99 - 50 percent off
Final Fantasy XIII - $7.99 - 50 percent off
Final Fantasy XIII-2 - $9.99 - 50 percent off
Frogger: Hyper Arcade Edition - $4.99 - 50 percent off
Full Spectrum Warrior - $2.24 - 85 percent off
Gears Of War - $3.74 - 75 percent off
Gears Of War 2 - $2.99 - 75 percent off
Gears Of War 3 - $2.99 - 75 percent off
Gears Of War: Judgment - $2.99 - 75 percent off
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - $2.24 - 85 percent off
GTA: San Andreas - $9.74 - 35 percent off
GTA IV - $7.99 - 60 percent off
Gyromancer - $7.49 - 50 percent off
I am Alive - $4.49 - 70 percent off
Just Cause 2 - $1.49 - 90 percent off
Kane & Lynch 2 - $2.99 - 80 percent off
The Doggie Bag - $1.74 - 75 percent off
Kane And Lynch: Dead Men - $3.99 - 80 percent off
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light - $1.49 - 90 percent off
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII - $9.99 - 50 percent off
Lost Odyssey - $6.24 - 75 percent off
Lost Planet 3 - $4.99 - 75 percent off
Lost Planet Colonies - $4.99 - 75 percent off
Mafia II - $7.49 - 75 percent off
Mass Effect - $4.99 - 75 percent off
Medal of Honor Airborne - $6.59 - 67 percent off
Mega Man 9 - $3.99 - 60 percent off
Mega Man 10 - $3.99 - 60 percent off
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance - $9.99 - 50 percent off
Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3 - $9.99 - 50 percent off
Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition - $7.49 - 50 percent off
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes - $9.99 - 50 percent off
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - $9.99 - 50 percent off
Mini Ninjas - $1.99 - 90 percent off
Mirror's Edge - $4.94 - 67 percent off
The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom - $1.99 - 80 percent off
MotoGP15 - $5.99 - 85 percent off
MX Unleashed - $2.24 - 85 percent off
MX Vs ATV Alive - $2.99 - 85 percent off
MX Vs ATV Reflex - $4.49 - 85 percent off
MX Vs ATV Supercross - $4.49 - 85 percent off
MX Vs ATV Untamed - $2.99 - 85 percent off
NBA Jam: On Fire Edition - $4.99 - 50 percent off
Oblivion Knights of the Nine - $2.99 - 40 percent off
Shivering Isles - $5.99 - 40 percent off
The Outfit - $2.24 - 85 percent off
Outland - $3.99 - 60 percent off
Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory - £1.34 - 85 percent off - UK only
Prey - $3.99 - 80 percent off
Prince of Persia Classic - $3.99 - 60 percent off
Quantum Conundrum - $2.49 - 75 percent off
Rainbow Six Vegas - $6.59 - 67 percent off
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 - $6.59 - 67 percent off
Rayman 3 HD - $3.99 - 60 percent off
Rayman Legends - $6.59 - 67 percent off
Rayman Origins - $4.49 - 70 percent off
Red Dead Redemption - $9.89 - 67 percent off
Red Faction: Armageddon - $4.49 - 85 percent off
Red Faction: Battlegrounds - $1.49 - 85 percent off
Remember Me - $4.99 - 75 percent off
Rocket Riot - $1.49 - 85 percent off
Rockstar Table Tennis - $5.99 - 60 percent off
Saints Row - $2.49 - 75 percent off
Saints Row 2 - $2.49 - 75 percent off
Saints Row: The Third - $3.74 - 75 percent off
Saints Row IV - $8.74 - 75 percent off
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - $3.74 - 75 percent off
Scarygirl - $1.49 - 85 percent off
ScreamRide - $4.99 - 75 percent off
Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution - $7.49 - 75 percent off
Silent Hill: HD Collection - $7.49 - 75 percent off
Sine Mora - $1.49 - 85 percent off
Skate 3 - $4.99 - 75 percent off
Sniper: Ghost Warrior - $2.24 - 85 percent off
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 - $5.24 - 85 percent off
Spec Ops: The Line - $5.99 - 80 percent off
SSX - $4.94 - 67 percent off
State of Decay - $4.99 - 75 percent off
Street Fighter IV - $9.99 - 50 percent off
Strider - $2.99 - 80 percent off
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition - $11.99 - 60 percent off
Supreme Commander 2 - $3.74 - 75 percent off
Tom Clancy's GRAW - $7.99 - 60 percent off
Tom Clancy's GRAW 2 - $7.99 - 60 percent off
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - $7.99 - 60 percent off
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - $9.99 - 50 percent off
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent - $7.99 - 60 percent off
Torchlight - $2.99 - 80 percent off
Trials Fusion - $6.59 - 67 percent off
Trials HD - $3.99 - 60 percent off
Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $5.99 - 60 percent off
Watch Dogs - $6.59 - 67 percent off
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $2.99 - 85 percent off
XCOM: Enemy Within - $7.99 - 80 percent off
Yosumin! Live - $4.99 - 50 percent off
Zombie Driver HD - $1.49 - 85 percent off
