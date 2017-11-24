Not content with leaving Black Friday deals for digital games alone, Sony India has announced a host of discounts for the PS4 Slim, PS VR, Uncharted 4, and other games at specialist game stores like Games The Shop, Sony’s own Sony Centre stores, and online retailers like Amazon. At the time of filing this story these discounts have not gone live just yet, but this is what you can expect to buy at a cheaper price from November 24 to November 27.

PS4 Slim 1TB console with Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

For many, the PS4 is simply a machine to play Uncharted — Sony’s answer to the Tomb Raider franchise. This bundle proves it. Rs. 29,990 nets you every Uncharted game on disc as well as a 1TB PS4 Slim console which usually costs Rs. 32,990. And if you’re not interested in that much Uncharted, you can get the same deal on a 1TB PS4 Slim along with Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Remastered.

PS VR headset with PS4 Camera and PS VR Worlds

The PS VR may not have caught on in India as it has the world over but that’s not stopped Sony from trying. It’s now Rs. 32,990 instead of Rs. 37,990. Rs. 5,000 off is not too bad especially when you consider that it launched at Rs. 41,990 earlier in the year.

Consoles and headsets aside, Sony has also reduced the price on four games.

Gran Turismo Sport

This PS4 exclusive racer is near perfect and with a patch on the way to support offline play, it gets even better. For the period of this Black Friday sale, Gran Turismo Sport will cost Rs. 2,699 instead of the usual Rs. 3,999 Sony charges for games on disc. It’s not that steep a drop versus its price digital, but it’s good enough to warrant consideration.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is an open-world role-playing game that’s one of the finest examples of the genre and looks particularly spectacular in 4K with HDR. If you ended up skipping it following Sony delaying its release in India, now is as good as time as any at Rs. 2,699 instead of the Rs. 3,999 MRP.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Set in India with tasteful representation of Hindu mythology and fantastic vistas to explore, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was a steal at Rs. 2,499. Now it’s discounted to Rs. 1,699. There’s simply no reason not to pick this up.

Uncharted 4

While we’re not the biggest fans of Nathan Drake’s final adventure, it’s still one of the technical showcases of the PS4 and the PS4 Pro. At Rs. 1,699 instead of Rs. 2,499, it’s worth checking out.

Looking for Black Friday Xbox One or PC game deals? We got you covered too. What are you picking up? Let us know in the comments.