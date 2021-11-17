Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • BGMI Lite Could Launch Soon, Players Asked to Weigh in on Official Battlegrounds Mobile India Discord Channel

BGMI Lite Could Launch Soon, Players Asked to Weigh in on Official Battlegrounds Mobile India Discord Channel

Krafton is running a poll that asks gamers why they would like to see a BGMI Lite version.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 November 2021 14:27 IST
BGMI Lite Could Launch Soon, Players Asked to Weigh in on Official Battlegrounds Mobile India Discord Channel

Photo Credit: Krafton/ Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India was released in July, but does not currently offer gamers a 'Lite' version

Highlights
  • BGMI Lite likely to offer the same experience, albeit with low-end graphi
  • A BGMI Discord channel poll has asked why users want a Lite version
  • The PUBG Mobile successor does not currently offer a ‘Lite’ version

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) could see a 'Lite' version of the game designed to work on low-end devices. A poll was recently posted in the official BGMI Discord channel, asking users why they wanted a 'Lite' version of the popular battle royale game. It must be noted that developer Krafton has not yet revealed any details of a possible BGMI Lite launch. However, players have been clamouring for a less resource-intensive version of the game since it was launched in July.

The official Discord channel for BGMI posted a poll on November 16, asking users to pick why they wanted a 'BGMI Lite' version, which was spotted first by MySmartPrice. One of the options mentions the inability to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a low-end device, while gamers who want better frame rates and performance on the Lite version can pick the second reason. The third option is for users who want to transfer their inventory of purchased items in PUBG Mobile Lite, while the last option reads "I like the maps and skins in (the) Lite version". The poll is set to end tonight around 9:30 PM IST.

While Krafton is yet to announce any plans for a BGMI Lite version, popular gamers from the community have previously hinted that the game could be released at some point in the future. These include gamers like Maxtern, as well as Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare, who reportedly shared an Instagram story saying the game might be delayed but it will come.

As of now, Krafton's most resource-intensive game is the recently released PUBG: New State, which requires 4GB of RAM and Android 6 (Marshmallow) or higher to run. This is followed by BGMI that has 2GB of RAM and Android 5.1.1 or higher as the minimum requirement. If Krafton was to release a BGMI Lite version, it could possibly run on Android devices with at least 786MB of RAM, based on PUBG Mobile Lite's minimum requirements. However, until an official BGMI Lite version is launched, players should remain cautious of any unofficial links that claim to offer the game as these could contain malware or other harmful content.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, BGMI Lite, Gaming, Android, Battle Royale, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, PUBG
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Pre-Installed Windows 11 Launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Related Stories

BGMI Lite Could Launch Soon, Players Asked to Weigh in on Official Battlegrounds Mobile India Discord Channel
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Windows 11 Debuts in India
  2. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  3. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  4. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  5. Watch the New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
  6. Here’s When Your Samsung Phone Will Get Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 in India
  7. Over 15,000 Bitcoins Worth Nearly $1 Billion Just Got Transferred
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  9. Motorola Tipped to Launch Two Flagship Phones Next Month
  10. Windows 11 Blocks EdgeDeflector, Users Forced to Open URLs on Edge
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Smart 5 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. AMC Theatres to Offer Shiba Inu Crypto Payment Option Through BitPay in 2-4 Months, Says CEO
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  4. BGMI Lite Could Launch Soon, Players Asked to Weigh in on Official Battlegrounds Mobile India Discord Channel
  5. Microsoft Surface Go 3 With Pre-Installed Windows 11 Launched in India
  6. NASA Shares 'Sound' of Butterfly Nebula Created Through Data Sonification
  7. Ptron Bassbuds Duo True Wireless Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, 15-Hours of Playtime Launched in India
  8. One UI 4.0 Based on Android 12 to Debut in India Starting December, Samsung Lists Phones, Launch Timelines
  9. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Tipped to Come With a 5,000mAh Battery; Fresh Images Surface Online
  10. How Did Heavy Metals Like Gold, Uranium Form? Research Says Answer Lies in Black Holes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com