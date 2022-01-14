Technology News
Battlegrounds Mobile India January Update to Add Spider-Man Themed Content Today: Here’s the Rollout Schedule

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Android and iOS users will receive the update at different timings today, according to Krafton.

By David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2022 12:09 IST
Photo Credit: Krafton

BGMI will add Spider-Man: No Way Home themed content to the game a month after Epic Games' Fortnite

  • Krafton is yet to provide a changelog for BGMI January Update
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India will get Spider-Man collaboration skins
  • BGMI January Update could bring weapon handling improvements

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) January Update will be released later today, bringing notable changes to the popular battle royale game. One of the biggest additions to the multiplayer title comes from Spider-Man: No Way Home, as part of publisher Krafton's first partnership with Sony Pictures. BGMI will reportedly get updates to the game for optimised gameplay as part of the BGMI update for iOS and Android smartphones. The game may also include improvements to weapon handling in the game, based on recent updates to PUBG Mobile, also published by Krafton.

According to Krafton, Android and iOS users will receive the BGMI January Update at different timings. Android users will receive the update between 12:30pm and 8pm IST, while gamers on iOS will be able to download the update at 4:30pm IST. The publisher has not specified the size of the update but recommends that users download the latest version over a strong Wi-Fi connection.

While Krafton is yet to provide an official changelog for the BGMI January Update, the recent list of changes published for PUBG Mobile will give gamers an idea of what to expect from the update. PUBG Mobile recently added a new Classic mode called Aftermath and new Spider-Man: No Way Home-themed content. The upcoming update is also expected to feature a new supply shop for gamers to purchase supplies with currency found on the map, and the ability to recall an eliminated teammate in specific maps and game modes.

Krafton previously revealed that the January Update for BGMI will bring collaboration skins, along with other exclusive content to the game. The special content will be made available to gamers who complete in-game missions, according to Krafton. BGMI follows Epic Games' battle royale title Fortnite, which added content from Spider-Man: No Way Home, including skins, harvesting tools, back bling, and emotes back in December, along with premium skins for Spider-Man and MJ (Michelle Jones-Watson) on the Item Store.

The game currently features special content from Riot Games' Arcane series on Netflix, which was added to the game in November 2021 as part of the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.7 update. Gamers were able to play as part of a Mirror World mode, that changed their characters to Arcane's Vi, Jinx, Jayce, or Caitlyn. The game also added special characters, locations, and items to the game as part of the update, just as the upcoming January Update is set to add special Spider-Man: No Way Home themed content to the game later today.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: BGMI, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, BGMI January Update, BGMI 1.8 Update, BGMI Spider Man Skins, BGMI Spider Man, PUBG Mobile
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Twitter, Meta, YouTube Among Tech Giants Subpoenaed by January 6 US Capitol Riot Panel

