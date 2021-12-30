Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players are unable to login to the popular battle royale game, with issues first reported late on Wednesday, December 29. Developer Krafton has acknowledged that some users are experiencing a “login failed” error and is working on resolving the issue. However, the issue could be affecting only a subset of BGMI users, and Krafton is yet to reveal the cause of the issue or confirm that it has resolved the login error.

Krafton stated in a post on the game's website that it had identified some login issues experienced by some players since 9:00pm IST on Wednesday. Users reportedly saw an error message that states “Server authentication error. Login failed." Users have also commented on the latest post on the BGMI Facebook page with screenshots of the failure to login to the game. The issue appears to be affecting users at the time of publishing this article, based on the comments on the Facebook post.

The login error affecting some users was shared by gamers on the BGMI Facebook page

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Happy Manyotra

The issue does not appear to be affecting all users, however, as Gadgets 360 was able to log in to the game and initiate a match with other users. Krafton's post was later updated at 12:05am on Thursday to inform users that Krafton was still investigating the login issue. “We are continuously trying to find the cause of the issue, but taking a time. We will promptly get back to you with a notice once the cause has been found or fixed,” the publisher stated.

BGMI gamers weren't the only ones affected by downtime, as popular battle royale game Fortnite went down on Wednesday night. The game was unavailable starting at around 8:30pm IST, and gamers were unable to open the game due to unresponsive servers. Developer Epic Games finally announced that the game was back online at 5:20am today.