Battlegrounds Mobile India Ask Players to Transfer PUBG Mobile Data, Sets December 31 Deadline

Battlegrounds Mobile India players have time until December 31 to import their PUBG Mobile data.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 December 2021 19:03 IST
Krafton earlier disabled Facebook login for BGMI starting November 5

Highlights
  • Krafton hasn’t listed reason for disabling PUBG Mobile data transfer
  • PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020
  • BGMi allowed data transfers with Facebook and Twitter

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will soon shut down data transfers from PUBG Mobile. Krafton, the game's publisher, made the announcement regarding the data transfer policy for players who had played Livik map in PUBG Mobile on Friday. According to it, transfers will be shut down after December 31 this year. Ever since its launch, BGMI allowed its users to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile via Facebook and Twitter, given that players used the same social media accounts for PUBG Mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier disabled logins with Facebook accounts from November 5.

Krafton on December 2 announced the discontinuation of data transfers from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India via a post on the company site. In order to ensure a more smooth gameplay for players who had used PUBG Mobile Normdic Map: Livik ("Prior App") before, Battlegrounds Mobile India ("New App") will transfer some of the data from the Prior App account to the New App", Krafton said. Players have time until December 31 to import their PUBG Mobile data.

India banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in September 2020. The game was then resurrected in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI in July this year. The game allowed players to carry over their progress and data from PUBG Mobile. Those who used their Facebook or Twitter accounts to log in to PUBG Mobile were allowed to use the same accounts in Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier to transfer data to the new game.

Recently, Battlegrounds Mobile India announced that all logins with Facebook accounts in the embedded browser of Android devices will be disabled from November 5. This change was announced by BGMI due to a policy update in the Facebook SDK (software development kit). Now, players with the Facebook app installed on their smartphone are able to login through their Facebook account. This is applicable for data transfers as well. For Twitter, Web logins will work.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile, Krafton
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
