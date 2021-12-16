Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has banned over 142,000 players in less than a week as a part of its ongoing drive to limit illegal programs resulting in hacking of the game. Krafton, the game's publisher, has shared the development on the game's official website and said that it has investigated cases and permanently banned the accounts between December 6 and December 12 this year. The developer has also published the list with the names of banned accounts. The free-to-play battle royale game will soon shut down data transfers from PUBG Mobile.

Krafton on Wednesday, December 15, announced via a post on its website that 142,766 accounts on Battlegrounds Mobile India have been banned for using illegal programs between December 6 and December 12. These accounts have been permanently banned and will not be able to get back in-game after a short period. The company says it will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide a pleasant gaming environment for players.

Last month, BGMI announced the banning of over 157,000 accounts during the period November 17 to November 23. Krafton sends players a notice if it detects any illegal activity such as downloading the game from unofficial channels or having an illegal auxiliary program installed. The company usually allows players to conduct repairs to remove any unwanted data before enforcing a ban.

Recently, Battlegrounds Mobile India announced the discontinuation of data transfers from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton stated regarding the data transfer policy for players who had played Livik map in PUBG Mobile. Players have time until December 31 to import their PUBG Mobile data. Ever since its launch, BGMI allowed users to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile via Facebook and Twitter, given that players used the same social media accounts for PUBG Mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier disabled logins with Facebook accounts from November 5.