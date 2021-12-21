Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Nearly 1 Lakh Accounts for Cheating in a Week

Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Nearly 1 Lakh Accounts for Cheating in a Week

Battlegrounds Mobile India had recently banned more than 142,000 accounts between December 6 and December 12.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 December 2021 11:03 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Nearly 1 Lakh Accounts for Cheating in a Week

BGMI allows players to do repairs to remove any unwanted data before enforcing a ban

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India has banned 99,583 accounts
  • Krafton has published a list with names of banned accounts
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India will ban accounts with illegal apps

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) continues its strict countermeasures for illegal programs and activities affecting the gaming environment. In the latest development, Krafton, the game's publisher, has banned nearly one lakh accounts in less than a week. The free-to-play battle royale game has permanently banned the accounts between December 13 and December 19 this year. The developer has also published the list with the names of banned accounts. Recently, BGMI has removed over 142,000 players from the platform between December 6 and December 12.

Krafton on Monday, announced via a post on its website that 99,583 accounts on Battlegrounds Mobile India had been banned for using illegal programs in a six-day time frame. These accounts have been permanently banned as a part of its ongoing drive to limit illegal programs resulting in the hacking of the game. The developer has also published the list with the names of banned accounts. The banned accounts will not be able to get back in-game after a short period. The company says it will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide a pleasant gaming environment for players.

Krafton usually bans players if they have the game downloaded from unofficial channels or have illegal auxiliary programmes running on the device.

Last week, BGMI announced banning of 142,766 accounts between December 6 and December 12. Similarly, BGMI had banned over 157,000 accounts during the period November 17 to November 23. Krafton sends players a notice if it detects any illegal activity. The company usually allows players to conduct repairs to remove any unwanted data before enforcing a ban.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon shut down data transfers from PUBG Mobile. Recently, the company announced the discontinuation of data transfers from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players have time until December 31 to import their PUBG Mobile data.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, BGMI Account Ban, Krafton, PUBG Mobile
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Set for December 28 in China, to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Nearly 1 Lakh Accounts for Cheating in a Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 28
  2. Apple to Reportedly Stop Supporting These Older iPhone Models With iOS 16
  3. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  4. Google Celebrates Winter Season With Animated Doodle
  5. iPhone 14, iPhone 15 Camera Predicted to Be Significantly Improved
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Taking Place in January: Pete Lau
  8. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s New Camera Feature Discovered in App Code: Report
  10. Prime Video Partners With New Zealand Cricket to Livestream Matches
#Latest Stories
  1. DogeBonk Claims to Have Become the First Crypto in Space, Ahead of Elon Musk's DOGE-1 Rocket Mission
  2. Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant Gets Listed on IMDA, EEC Certification Websites
  3. Apple Supplier Foxconn's India Plant Said to Stay Shut This Week After Protests Over Food Poisoning
  4. Asus ExpertBook B1400 With Intel Core Tiger Lake Processors, Optional Nvidia GeForce MX330 Launched in India
  5. iOS 16 to Drop Support for iPhone 6s Series, First Generation iPhone SE, and Older iPads: Report
  6. iPhone 14 to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera, iPhone 15 to Sport ‘Periscope’ Lens: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Crypto Exchange FTX US Partners With US Sports Teams to Enable Trading, NFT Activities
  8. iPad Pro 2022 Renders Appear Online, Show Triple Rear Cameras, Notch on Display
  9. Realme 9i May Debut in India as Realme Narzo 9i, Realme 9 Pro+ Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites
  10. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch Launch Date, Specifications Revealed; Noise Champ Smart Band Unveiled in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com