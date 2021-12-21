Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) continues its strict countermeasures for illegal programs and activities affecting the gaming environment. In the latest development, Krafton, the game's publisher, has banned nearly one lakh accounts in less than a week. The free-to-play battle royale game has permanently banned the accounts between December 13 and December 19 this year. The developer has also published the list with the names of banned accounts. Recently, BGMI has removed over 142,000 players from the platform between December 6 and December 12.

Krafton on Monday, announced via a post on its website that 99,583 accounts on Battlegrounds Mobile India had been banned for using illegal programs in a six-day time frame. These accounts have been permanently banned as a part of its ongoing drive to limit illegal programs resulting in the hacking of the game. The developer has also published the list with the names of banned accounts. The banned accounts will not be able to get back in-game after a short period. The company says it will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide a pleasant gaming environment for players.

Krafton usually bans players if they have the game downloaded from unofficial channels or have illegal auxiliary programmes running on the device.

Last week, BGMI announced banning of 142,766 accounts between December 6 and December 12. Similarly, BGMI had banned over 157,000 accounts during the period November 17 to November 23. Krafton sends players a notice if it detects any illegal activity. The company usually allows players to conduct repairs to remove any unwanted data before enforcing a ban.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon shut down data transfers from PUBG Mobile. Recently, the company announced the discontinuation of data transfers from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players have time until December 31 to import their PUBG Mobile data.