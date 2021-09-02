Technology News
  Battlegrounds Mobile India September 1 Patch Addresses Gameplay, UI Issues

Battlegrounds Mobile India September 1 Patch Addresses Gameplay, UI Issues

Battlegrounds Mobile India crossed 50 million downloads on Android early last month.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 September 2021 15:38 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India September 1 Patch Addresses Gameplay, UI Issues

Battlegrounds Mobile India is free-to-play on Android and iOS

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India players can report issues in-game
  • The game is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India recently banned 195,423 accounts

Battlegrounds Mobile India September 1 patch addresses several issues in the game. Developer Krafton has shared patch notes for the update on the game's official website and has said the patch will be applied when restarting the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile, which was banned in the country in September last year. The new game was released officially on July 2 and has since crossed 50 million downloads on Android.

Krafton has been releasing regular patches for Battlegrounds Mobile India to improve the gameplay experience and address some of the issues that players have been facing. The latest September 1 patch brings fixes for two issues including footprints and shot direction indicators not showing on the mini-map in custom matches, as well as some of the in-game texts not showing up correctly. The patch was released on Wednesday and Krafton said it will be applied on restarting the game.

The developer continues to emphasise that players should report any bugs or issues they face in Battlegrounds Mobile India by contacting customer service in-game. Players will be required to share details such as reproduction steps, character ID, and device information. To access customer service, head to Settings > Basic > Customer Service.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be shutting down Facebook account data transfers from September 28 due to a policy update related to the Facebook software development kit (SDK). This prevents logins with Facebook accounts through the embedded browser on Android devices. Starting October 5, players who use Facebook accounts to login to Battlegrounds Mobile India will need to install the Facebook app in order to login and play. Twitter login users and iOS users will be unaffected by this development.

Krafton also recently banned 195,423 accounts permanently for using illegal programmes that give them an advantage over other players.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India patch
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Web Services Glitch Resolved After Disruptions to Japan Brokers, Airline: Report

