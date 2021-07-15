Technology News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Announced, With Total Prize Pool of Rs. 1 Crore

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Announced, With Total Prize Pool of Rs. 1 Crore

Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially launched on July 2 and has seen massive engagement since then.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 July 2021 14:44 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 winners will get Rs. 50 lakh

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will kick off from August 2
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will have five stages
  • There will be 1,024 teams selected for Online Qualifiers

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 has been announced with a prize pool of Rs. 1 crore, which will be split between the top 16 teams. Krafton sent a press release with the announcement, and Korean company has also set up a dedicated website for the same. This is the first esports tournament hosted by Krafton after the official release of Battlegrounds Mobile India on July 2. The developer is working towards developing the esports ecosystem in India through various investments that amount to just over $30 million (roughly Rs. 223 crores) till now.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will last for three months with registrations starting from July 19. There will be five stages — In-Game Qualifiers, Online Qualifiers, Qaurter Finals, Semi Finals, and Grand Finals. The In-Game Qualifiers will start from August 2 and go on till August 8. The Online Qualifiers will start on August 17 and end on September 12. Next will be the Quarter Finals starting September 16 and ending on September 26. The Semi Finals will take place between September 30 and October 3 with the Grand Finals starting October 7 and ending October 10.

Krafton says players who have registered for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will have to play 15 matches with their registered team during the In-Game Qualifiers. The top 10 matches will be considered for evaluation and the top 1,024 teams will be chosen to move to the next round. In the Online Qualifiers, 64 teams will be selected to move to Quarter Finals. In this round, 24 teams will qualify for the Semi Finals where 16 teams will move on to the Grand Finals.

As of the prize pool of Rs. 1 crore, it will be split between the top 16 teams:

  • First — Rs. 50,00,000
  • Second — Rs. 25,00,000
  • Third — Rs. 10,00,000
  • Fourth — Rs. 3,00,000
  • Fifth — Rs. 2,00,000
  • Sixth — Rs. 1,50,000
  • Seventh — Rs. 1,00,000
  • Eighth — Rs. 90,000
  • Ninth — Rs. 80,000, and so on

There are prizes for some other achievements as well. The MVP of the tournament will get Rs. 1,00,000, the Lone Ranger will get Rs. 50,000, The Rampage Freak will get Rs. 50,000, the squad with the most finishes will get Rs. 50,000, and The Redeemer will get Rs. 50,000.

The eligibility criteria to participate in Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 is that players must be residing in India and their account should be Platinum rank or higher. In case there is a tie in the In-Game Qualifiers, parameters such as finishes, survival time, accuracy, etc will be considered.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Government Withdraws Letter to Apple Seeking Compliance on IT Rules 2021: Report
Comment
