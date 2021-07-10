Technology News
  Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces Ranking, Royal Pass Changes Ahead of Season 20: All Details

Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces Ranking, Royal Pass Changes Ahead of Season 20: All Details

Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 19 will end on July 14.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 July 2021 12:43 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces Ranking, Royal Pass Changes Ahead of Season 20: All Details

From Royal Pass Season 20, Krafton announces that the season will run by a monthly basis

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India new season cycle will begin on July 14
  • Season in first cycle will be numbered as C1S1, C1S2, and C1S3
  • BGMI will release a different Royal Pass every month

Battlegrounds Mobile India was released for players on the Android platform earlier this month. The PUBG Mobile India variant is yet to launch on iOS platforms, but ahead of that, game maker Krafton has announced that BGMI players can gear up for a new season. Calling it Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20, the developer has detailed all the new things and changes coming with the new season. The new season brings changes to the ranking system, royal pass rollout, new abbreviations, and more.

Krafton on its official site confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 19 will end on July 14. With BGMI Season 20, changes to the ranking of Royal Pass will be made. More specifically, ranking will be applied in the form of cycles moving forward and three seasons will be combined as a single cycle. To apply the changes in ranking season system, BGMI has already conducted a patch. Krafton says additional rewards can be obtained by consecutively achieving a specific tier within a cycle. When a cycle with three seasons combined ends, cycle 2 begins. Each season in the first cycle will be numbered as C1S1, C1S2, and C1S3. Then in cycle 2, each season will be marked as C2S1, C2S2, C2S3 and so on.

Starting with Royal Pass Season 20, Krafton announces that the season will run on a monthly basis. Therefore, instead of spending on one Royal Pass for two months, Battlegrounds Mobile India will release a different Royal Pass every month. BGMI new season cycle will begin on July 14 at 7:30am IST. Abbreviations for Royal Pass season have also been tweaked. Moving forward, Season 20 will be named as M1, Season 21 will be names as M2, and so on.

BGMI has cautioned players that Royal Pass is a seasonal item that can only be used until the end of the corresponding season. It cannot be used after the season ends and needs to be re-purchased when a new season opens. When Royal Pass Season 19 ends, both the Royal Pass level and RP will be reset. BGMI players must claim all the Royal Pass Season 19 rewards before the end of the season, by July 14 before 05:29:59am. Krafton also notes that RP claimed with a purchase of a crate from end of Royal Pass Season 19 to before the opening of Season M1 will not be applied. This is applicable only to purchases after the opening of season M1.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, PUBG Mobile, PUBG
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Meet Adds AR Masks, Duo-Style Filters, Effects

Comment
