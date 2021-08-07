Technology News
Battlegrounds Mobile India Players Who Faced Issues With Daily Special Bundle Purchases Now Receiving Rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India was officially launched on July 2 and got its first major content update soon after.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 August 2021 18:28 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon reach 50 million downloads

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India players be rewarded based on number of purchas
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India is a free-to-play battle royale game
  • The developers are offering rewards for 50 million milestone

Battlegrounds Mobile India is giving rewards to players who faced issues with purchasing the Daily Special Bundle between July 13 and July 16. Developer Krafton shared the details for these rewards on the official website stating that the rewards have started appearing for players. Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched officially on July 2 and soon after received its first major content update. While the update brought a lot of new features to the game, it introduced some problems as well.

Krafton has shared on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website that those who experience the Daily Special Bundle purchase error between July 13 and July 16 will now start getting their rewards via in-game mail. The rewards have been categorised under “Those who purchased less than 5 times” and “Those who purchased more than 5 times.”

The first category of users will be rewarded with three items per purchase which include 8 UC (in-game currency), one Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, and five Silver. So, if you made one purchase you will get 8 UC, one Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, and five Silver. If you made three purchases, you will get total of 24 UC, three Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, and 15 total Silver.

Players who made more than five purchases during that period will get the above-mentioned rewards along with a Fortune Pack. However, in this case, the number of rewards does not directly correspond with the number of purchases. Depending on the number of purchases, players will get one less set of rewards. So, if you made seven purchases during the period, you will get six sets of the aforementioned rewards.

Recently, Krafton announced 50M Downloads Rewards Event in anticipation of reaching 50 million downloads for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players will be rewarded at the 48 million, 49 million, and 50 million milestone. At 48 million, players will get three pieces of Supply Coupon Crate Scrap, at 49 million, they will get three pieces of Classic Coupon Crate Scrap, and upon reaching 50 million downloads, they will get a Galaxy Messenger Set outfit as a permanent reward.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI, Krafton, PUBG Mobile, Daily Special Bundle, Rewards
Vineet Washington
