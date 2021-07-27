Technology News
Battlegrounds Mobile India Giving Some Previously Non-Transferable PUBG Items to Players via In-Game Mail

Battlegrounds Mobile India paused data transfers from PUBG Mobile on July 9 due to some maintenance.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 July 2021 13:52 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India is a free-to-play battle royale game
  • The game launched in India official on July 2
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India players can claim their items through mail

Battlegrounds Mobile India is returning some of the items previously unavailable for transfer from PUBG Mobiles via in-game mails. The South Korean developer Krafton has shared through a post on the official website that items like 2021 Spring Mask, McLaren 570S Coupe and its colour options, M16A4 gun, and more will now be available to Battlegrounds Mobile India players who owned these items in PUBG Mobile. Krafton officially released Battlegrounds Mobile India on July 2 and had allowed players to transfer their data like inventory, achievements, currency, and more from PUBG Mobile till July 9.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020 over data privacy issues. Its developer Krafton came back to India after shedding its China ties with Battlegrounds Mobile India in May this year. The game then officially launched on July 2 with the ability to transfer data over from PUBG Mobile so that players do not lose the progress they had made, but the facility was indefinitely paused on July 9. However, some content was not transferrable when the service was working. Now, Krafton has said that some of the previously non-transferrable data will now be sent to players via in-game mail. It has shared a list of items that will be transferred for those who owned them in PUBG Mobile.

  • Entertainment Box Headgear
  • UNKNOWN'S Bandana
  • UNKNOWN'S Trenchcoat
  • 2021 Spring Mask
  • McLaren 570S Coupe (Zenith Black)
  • McLaren 570S Coupe (Lunar White)
  • McLaren 570S Coupe (Raspberry)
  • McLaren 570S Coupe (Glory White)
  • McLaren 570S Coupe (Royal Black)
  • McLaren 570S Coupe (Pearlescent)
  • Blood & Bones - M16A4 (Lv. 1)
  • Blood & Bones - M16A4 (Lv. 2)
  • Blood & Bones - M16A4 (Lv. 3)
  • Blood & Bones - M16A4 (Lv. 4)
  • Blood & Bones - M16A4 (Lv. 5)
  • Blood & Bones - M16A4 (Lv. 6)
  • Blood & Bones - M16A4 (Lv. 7)

As mentioned earlier, players who previously owned these items in PUBG Mobile should be receiving them in Battlegrounds Mobile India through in-game mails. Krafton will update players with further developments on this front.

Battlegrounds Mobile India players had reported facing some issues with the game after the July major content update. Last week, the developer released a patch to fix some the known issues, but a few still remain. Krafton has noted that users are still not able to claim in-game currency UC in some cases and receive an error saying, “UC not being claimed intermittently after purchase.” The developer says that it is constantly updating the issues that the players have been reporting after the July Update through the Known Issues Notice on the website.

Comments

Vineet Washington
