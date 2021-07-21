Battlegrounds Mobile India's ‘Get Ready To Jump' community event is underway and participants have a chance to win official merchandise. The event requires participants to share a clip of them dropping a pin on the map and landing on their chosen destination. Krafton is looking for tactics that players use to parachute in the battle royale game. A total of 150 submissions will win a merchandise box that includes Battlegrounds Mobile India branded clothing and accessories. The event will end on July 30, and the winners will be announced a month later.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a highly popular free-to-play battle royal game that starts matches with players jumping from a plane, landing on a chosen spot on the map, and picking up weapons and armour to fight and be the last man/ team standing. Krafton has kicked off its Get Ready To Jump event wherein players can win official merchandise by showing off their parachuting and landing skills. Participants are required to share a short clip of under one minute that shows their avatars jumping and gliding to their destination. The event is currently underway and will run till July 30.

They will need to share the clip on any one of their social media handles including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube by tagging the game's respective channels — @battlegroundsmobilein_official on Instagram, @Battlegrounds Mobile India on Facebook, or @BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA on YouTube. The other requirements include using the hashtags #GETREADYTOJUMP and #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA, and providing the character UID number.

Winners will get a merchandise box which will include Battlegrounds Mobile India branded bandana, backpack, cap, metal badge, mobile ring, mug, slipper, t-shirt, and wristband.

Krafton will choose 150 submissions and winners will be announced on the game's official social media channels within 30 days of the event's end date. Then, players will be contacted in-game via mail for further communication and details to ship products. Krafton says it reserves the right to replace, remove, or disqualify any participant at its discretion in case of any discrepancy.