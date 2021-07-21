Technology News
  Battlegrounds Mobile India's 'Get Ready To Jump' Event Gives Players a Chance to Win Official Merchandise

Battlegrounds Mobile India's 'Get Ready To Jump' Event Gives Players a Chance to Win Official Merchandise

Battlegrounds Mobile India contest requires players to drop a location on the map and parachute to it.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 July 2021 16:29 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India's 'Get Ready To Jump' Event Gives Players a Chance to Win Official Merchandise

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Get Ready To Jump event will end on July 30

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India will choose 150 submissions for the event
  • ‘Get Ready To Jump’ requires players to submit a clip on social media
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India is a free-to-play battle royale game

Battlegrounds Mobile India's ‘Get Ready To Jump' community event is underway and participants have a chance to win official merchandise. The event requires participants to share a clip of them dropping a pin on the map and landing on their chosen destination. Krafton is looking for tactics that players use to parachute in the battle royale game. A total of 150 submissions will win a merchandise box that includes Battlegrounds Mobile India branded clothing and accessories. The event will end on July 30, and the winners will be announced a month later.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a highly popular free-to-play battle royal game that starts matches with players jumping from a plane, landing on a chosen spot on the map, and picking up weapons and armour to fight and be the last man/ team standing. Krafton has kicked off its Get Ready To Jump event wherein players can win official merchandise by showing off their parachuting and landing skills. Participants are required to share a short clip of under one minute that shows their avatars jumping and gliding to their destination. The event is currently underway and will run till July 30.

They will need to share the clip on any one of their social media handles including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube by tagging the game's respective channels — @battlegroundsmobilein_official on Instagram, @Battlegrounds Mobile India on Facebook, or @BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA on YouTube. The other requirements include using the hashtags #GETREADYTOJUMP and #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA, and providing the character UID number.

Winners will get a merchandise box which will include Battlegrounds Mobile India branded bandana, backpack, cap, metal badge, mobile ring, mug, slipper, t-shirt, and wristband.

Krafton will choose 150 submissions and winners will be announced on the game's official social media channels within 30 days of the event's end date. Then, players will be contacted in-game via mail for further communication and details to ship products. Krafton says it reserves the right to replace, remove, or disqualify any participant at its discretion in case of any discrepancy.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India event, Get Ready To Jump, Krafton
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Instagram Testing Collab Feature to Let Users Co-Author Content: Here Is How You Can Use It

Battlegrounds Mobile India's 'Get Ready To Jump' Event Gives Players a Chance to Win Official Merchandise
