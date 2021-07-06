Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Postpones PUBG Mobile Data Transfer Temporary Shutdown to July 9

Battlegrounds Mobile India Postpones PUBG Mobile Data Transfer Temporary Shutdown to July 9

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently came under fire for sharing user data with servers in China and other countries.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 July 2021 11:14 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Postpones PUBG Mobile Data Transfer Temporary Shutdown to July 9

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently only on Android
  • The game was officially launched on July 2
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India lets you transfer data from PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India will postpone the temporary shutdown of its PUBG Mobile data transfer service to July 9, developer Krafton has announced. Last week, the company announced players will be temporarily unable to transfer their data over from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India starting July 6 until further notice. Data transfer lets gamers who played PUBG Mobile carry forward their data including achievements, currency, inventory, and more to Battlegrounds Mobile India so that they don't lose all the progress they have made.

Battlegrounds Mobile India went into early access last month and players were allowed to carry over their data from PUBG Mobile using the in-game service within Battlegrounds Mobile India. Last week, Krafton announced that it will have to temporarily shut down this service starting July 6 due to some maintenance with no date for when the service will be restored. Now, the developer has announced on the Battlegrounds Mobile India website that the date has been extended to July 9. It has not shared a reason for the delay or when it will be restored.

Data transfer service pops up when you log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India for the first time and you can check out our guide on how to do so. It came as great news for players who had invested countless hours in PUBG Mobile as they wouldn't have to start from scratch. However, there were some concerns of the game sharing user data with servers in China, Hong Kong, US, and Moscow. Krafton acknowledged these concerns and pushed a small update to remove Chinese servers from data sharing. It also said that data is shared with third parties to enable specific features in the game.

It is still unclear if these data sharing concerns are the reason behind the temporary shutdown of the service. Regardless, players have till July 9 to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India or they will have to wait indefinitely.

Krafton recently detailed its investment plans for India and said that it has already made $22.5 million (approximately Rs. 167 crores) investment in NODWIN Gaming and $9 million (approximately Rs. 67.13 crores) in Loco. The goal for the company is to invest $100 million (approximately Rs. 746 crores) in India to "cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.”

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer, PUBG Mobile, Krafton
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
NFT Sales Volume Surges to $2.5 Billion in 2021 First Half, a Major Jump From $13.7 Million Last Year
Tech Firms May Be Forced to Quit Hong Kong Due to Privacy Law Changes, Asia Industry Group Warns

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India Postpones PUBG Mobile Data Transfer Temporary Shutdown to July 9
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  2. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  3. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch Date Tipped to Be July 15
  4. Redmi Watch Review : There's a Chink in The Armour
  5. AI-Based Survey Finds Tennis to Be Most 'Euphoric' Sport to Watch
  6. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications, Design Tipped in New Leak
  7. Nokia G20 Pre-Booking to Start July 7 at 12 Noon, Price Leaked
  8. These Motorola Edge 20 Series Smartphones Are Tipped to Launch in July
  9. Redmi Note 10T Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio G35
  2. WD NAS Devices Vulnerable to Attacks Due to a Zero-Day Flaw That's Yet to Be Officially Fixed
  3. Tech Firms May Be Forced to Quit Hong Kong Due to Privacy Law Changes, Asia Industry Group Warns
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Postpones PUBG Mobile Data Transfer Temporary Shutdown to July 9
  5. NFT Sales Volume Surges to $2.5 Billion in 2021 First Half, a Major Jump From $13.7 Million Last Year
  6. Redmi Note 10T Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  7. REvil Ransomware Attack: Coop, Other Affected Firms Could Take Weeks to Recover
  8. JP Morgan Analyst Says Bitcoin Bear Run Will End When Its Share of Crypto Market Rises Above 50 Percent
  9. Wimbledon-Winning Moment of Andy Murray Auctioned as an NFT, Fetches $177,777
  10. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Affected Up to 1,500 Businesses, CEO Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com