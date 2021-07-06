Battlegrounds Mobile India will postpone the temporary shutdown of its PUBG Mobile data transfer service to July 9, developer Krafton has announced. Last week, the company announced players will be temporarily unable to transfer their data over from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India starting July 6 until further notice. Data transfer lets gamers who played PUBG Mobile carry forward their data including achievements, currency, inventory, and more to Battlegrounds Mobile India so that they don't lose all the progress they have made.

Battlegrounds Mobile India went into early access last month and players were allowed to carry over their data from PUBG Mobile using the in-game service within Battlegrounds Mobile India. Last week, Krafton announced that it will have to temporarily shut down this service starting July 6 due to some maintenance with no date for when the service will be restored. Now, the developer has announced on the Battlegrounds Mobile India website that the date has been extended to July 9. It has not shared a reason for the delay or when it will be restored.

Data transfer service pops up when you log in to Battlegrounds Mobile India for the first time and you can check out our guide on how to do so. It came as great news for players who had invested countless hours in PUBG Mobile as they wouldn't have to start from scratch. However, there were some concerns of the game sharing user data with servers in China, Hong Kong, US, and Moscow. Krafton acknowledged these concerns and pushed a small update to remove Chinese servers from data sharing. It also said that data is shared with third parties to enable specific features in the game.

It is still unclear if these data sharing concerns are the reason behind the temporary shutdown of the service. Regardless, players have till July 9 to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India or they will have to wait indefinitely.

Krafton recently detailed its investment plans for India and said that it has already made $22.5 million (approximately Rs. 167 crores) investment in NODWIN Gaming and $9 million (approximately Rs. 67.13 crores) in Loco. The goal for the company is to invest $100 million (approximately Rs. 746 crores) in India to "cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.”