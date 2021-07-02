Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer Service From PUBG Mobile to Temporarily Shut Down Starting July 6

Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer Service From PUBG Mobile to Temporarily Shut Down Starting July 6

Battlegrounds Mobile India went into early access last month and allowed players to carry over their PUBG Mobile data.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 July 2021 13:53 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer Service From PUBG Mobile to Temporarily Shut Down Starting July 6

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now officially available to download

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India developer was recently under scrutiny
  • The game was found to be sending data to servers in China
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India’s data transfer service is currently active

Battlegrounds Mobile India allows players to transfer their data from PUBG Mobile over to the new game, but the feature will be temporarily shut down starting July 6. The game, developed by Krafton, became available to download on Android devices last month in early access and players were pleased to find that they can sort of continue with Battlegrounds Mobile India from where they left off in PUBG Mobile after its ban in September last year. Battlegrounds Mobile India was released officially for the public today.

South Korean developer Krafton shared through a notice on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website that the data transfer service will temporarily shut down starting July 6 until further notice. The developer states some maintenance is needed and so players will not be able to transfer over their data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India starting July 6.

The data transfer service is currently active and allows Battlegrounds Mobile India players to their account and most of its content including achievements, inventory, rank, skins, and more over from PUBG Mobile. This allows Krafton to store the personal data of Indian players on servers in India and Singapore.

Recently, this feature came under fire when it was observed that Battlegrounds Mobile India was sending data servers in China, Hong Kong, US, and Moscow. In a statement, Krafton clarified that it is aware of the recent worries over data handling and that a small update was pushed to remove Chinese servers from data sharing. Krafton also said that data is shared with third parties to enable specific features in the game.

At this point, it is unclear if the maintenance scheduled for July 6 has something to do with these data transfer concerns or if it's unrelated.

Battlegrounds Mobile India officially launched today for Android devices and there is no update on an iOS release for now. The game is essentially PUBG Mobile but with some tweaks. It is a free-to-play battle royale experience for which 10 million players have already jumped in. Notably, the game was playable since mid-June when it was in early access.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer, PUBG Mobile
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III Remasters to Release on July 28 on Steam and Mobile

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer Service From PUBG Mobile to Temporarily Shut Down Starting July 6
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Has Officially Released on Android
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  3. Richard Branson Aims to Make Space Trip on July 11, Ahead of Jeff Bezos
  4. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  5. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
  7. Airtel Black Seems to Be Rebranded One Airtel Service
  8. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  9. Realme X2 Pro Users Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0
  10. Haseen Dillruba, Never Have I Ever, and More on Netflix in July
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Amazon Face Antirust Investigation Over Online Sales in Spain
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer Service From PUBG Mobile to Temporarily Shut Down Starting July 6
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to Select Quality of Videos Before Sharing Them With Contacts
  4. Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III Remasters to Release on July 28 on Steam and Mobile
  5. Vivo Patents Smartphone With Detachable Drone-Like Flying Camera Module
  6. Light-Years Away From Earth? This Website Lets You Listen to Music Depending on Your Distance From the Planet
  7. Blue Origin: Trailblazing Female Pilot Will Go to Space at Age 82 With Jeff Bezos
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Camera Details Surface Online, Spotted With Snapdragon 888 on Geekbench
  9. Facebook Partners With Ubisoft in Cloud-Gaming Push, to Give User Access to Assassin’s Creed Franchise
  10. Russian Hackers Are Abusing VPNs to Hijack Accounts: US, UK Officials
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com