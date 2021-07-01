Technology News
Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Daily Fortune Pack Event Temporarily Taken Down

Battlegrounds Mobile India was available to download in early access from June 17 after being open to select beta testers.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 July 2021 18:30 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India is a free-to-play battle royale game

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced in May
  • The game is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Daily Fortune Pack doesn't have a return date

Battlegrounds Mobile India has temporarily shut down the Daily Fortune Pack event. The Indian version of PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) introduced the Daily Fortune Pack on June 30 and it was supposed to last till July 7, but according to a post by the company it faced a technical issue. Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently in early access and developer Krafton has not shared an official release date yet. As PUBG Mobile, it was one of the most popular games in India, but that was banned in the country in September last year along with 117 other apps.

Krafton has announced through a post on the game's official website that the Daily Fortune Pack event has been temporarily taken down as of July 1 due to an error. Daily Fortune Pack was added to Battlegrounds Mobile India as a new event wherein players can purchase fortune packs with real money to get random rewards. This event was scheduled to run till July 7 but has not been taken down and Krafton has not shared the exact problem.

The developer states that it will fix the problem as soon as possible and update the players. This is a temporary issue so the event should be back soon, but it is unclear if the end date will be extended after it returns or not.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced early in May and it went up for pre-registration on Google Play in the same month. On June 17, the game was made available to select beta testers and soon after, it went into early access phase and all players were allowed to download it. Battlegrounds Mobile India is still in early access and Krafton has not shared a final release date yet. Also, it is only available on Android as of now and there is no information on when the game will be available for iOS users. It is possible that iOS users will get to play the game from the day it officially launches.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
