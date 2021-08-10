Battlegrounds Mobile India has banned over 336,000 players for using illegal programmes to gain advantage in some form. Krafton shared the development on the game's official website and said that it has investigated cases between July 30 and August 5. Additionally, the game has crossed 48 million downloads, which is the first phase of its 50M Downloads Rewards Event. The developer has also teased an iOS launch once again, though no date has been shared. Battlegrounds Mobile that replaced PUBG Mobile India was officially released on July 2. Its user base has been growing quite significantly since.

Krafton shared on the official website that 336,736 accounts in Battlegrounds Mobile India have been banned for using illegal programmes. These accounts have been permanently banned and will not be able to get back in-game after a short period. The developer said the team had investigated these cases through its security system and community monitoring between July 30 and August 5 and found them to be using illegal programmes to gain advantage in the game.

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment,” the website states.

On August 5, the developer announced a 50M Downloads Rewards Event in the anticipation of reaching 50 million downloads. At the time, Battlegrounds Mobile India was at 46 million downloads and has now crossed the 48 million-mark, which was phase one of the 50M Downloads Rewards Event. Players have been rewarded with three Supply Coupon Crate Scrap in-game and they should see it in their events section.

The game was officially released on July 2, and, in one week, it crossed 34 million downloads. Safe to say it won't be long before it reaches the 50 million milestone.

Over the last weekend, Krafton again teased the iOS launch for Battlegrounds Mobile India but, as last time, did not share a release date. It has been known for quite some time that the game will be released on iOS but the developer has only started dropping teasers recently, which means it could be just around the corner.