Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 336,000 Accounts for Cheating, Crosses 48 Million Downloads

Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 336,000 Accounts for Cheating, Crosses 48 Million Downloads

Battlegrounds Mobile India that replaced PUBG Mobile India crossed 34 million downloads in one week since its official release.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 August 2021 14:02 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 336,000 Accounts for Cheating, Crosses 48 Million Downloads

Battlegrounds Mobile India became available to play in mid-June

Highlights
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India has banned 336,736 accounts
  • The game was officially released on July 2
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India likely to reach 50 million downloads soon

Battlegrounds Mobile India has banned over 336,000 players for using illegal programmes to gain advantage in some form. Krafton shared the development on the game's official website and said that it has investigated cases between July 30 and August 5. Additionally, the game has crossed 48 million downloads, which is the first phase of its 50M Downloads Rewards Event. The developer has also teased an iOS launch once again, though no date has been shared. Battlegrounds Mobile that replaced PUBG Mobile India was officially released on July 2. Its user base has been growing quite significantly since.

Krafton shared on the official website that 336,736 accounts in Battlegrounds Mobile India have been banned for using illegal programmes. These accounts have been permanently banned and will not be able to get back in-game after a short period. The developer said the team had investigated these cases through its security system and community monitoring between July 30 and August 5 and found them to be using illegal programmes to gain advantage in the game.

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment,” the website states.

On August 5, the developer announced a 50M Downloads Rewards Event in the anticipation of reaching 50 million downloads. At the time, Battlegrounds Mobile India was at 46 million downloads and has now crossed the 48 million-mark, which was phase one of the 50M Downloads Rewards Event. Players have been rewarded with three Supply Coupon Crate Scrap in-game and they should see it in their events section.

The game was officially released on July 2, and, in one week, it crossed 34 million downloads. Safe to say it won't be long before it reaches the 50 million milestone.

Over the last weekend, Krafton again teased the iOS launch for Battlegrounds Mobile India but, as last time, did not share a release date. It has been known for quite some time that the game will be released on iOS but the developer has only started dropping teasers recently, which means it could be just around the corner.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, PUBG Mobile, 50M Downloads Rewards Event
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More

Related Stories

Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 336,000 Accounts for Cheating, Crosses 48 Million Downloads
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  3. Nokia C20 Plus Now in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life
  4. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  5. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  6. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  7. Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan Brings Double Data, 1-Year Zee5 Premium Subscription
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Realme Book Slim Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  10. YouTube Is Testing New Gesture Controls to Scrub Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. COVID-19 Detection Within an Hour? This Device Makes It Possible, as Accurate as PCR Test
  2. Realme C3 Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 336,000 Accounts for Cheating, Crosses 48 Million Downloads
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 ‘Note Pack’ Bundle Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Include S Pen and Charger
  5. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin ‘Will Unite a Deeply Divided Country’
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price, Key Specifications, Design Tipped Via Amazon Listing
  7. Cryptocurrency Regulator Says Easing of Restrictions in Japan Must Wait
  8. Marvel Pays Just $5,000 to Comic Book Writers, Even as MCU Movies Make Billions: Report
  9. Boeing Assessing Launch Dates in August for CST-100 Starliner Space Capsule
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Triple Rear Cameras Spotted in Hastily Pulled Instagram Teaser
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com