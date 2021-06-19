Battlegrounds Mobile India has crossed five million downloads in its Early Access phase, which is available to everyone in the country. Krafton, the South Korean developer, shared the development through an in-game notification along with a reward thanking Indian players. The game was available to download in open beta to a few testers on June 17 and opened to everyone on June 18, and it has already crossed five million downloads. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile which was banned in the country in September last year.

Krafton has given every Battlegrounds Mobile India player a Classic Crate Coupon thanking them for five million downloads. The in-game events screen shows a ‘5M Downloads Gift' notification that says, “Thank you India! Celebrating 5M Downloads, we send our thanks with this extra gift! Please enjoy!” The notification rewards players with a free coupon that they can use to open a classic crate and get a random reward. It has been only two days since the game has been available for download and the first day was just for beta testers.

Krafton opened beta testing for a limited number of users on June 17 and the slots filled up almost immediately. You can check our first impressions of the game. Later, it announced that the Early Access build is now available to everyone and that more slots have been made available in the beta programme. Players who join during the Early Access phase get one Supply Crate Coupon, two EXP Cards, and a 2x BP Card.

It's not surprising to see so many players jumping in as Battlegrounds Mobile India has been eagerly awaited for almost nine months now. The game is an Indian version of PUBG Mobile that was banned in the country in September last year. Early last month, Battlegrounds Mobile India went up for pre-registrations on Google Play store and, by the first week of this month, had crossed 20 million pre-registrations. The five million downloads mark seems like the first milestone for the extremely popular game that is yet to arrive on iOS devices.